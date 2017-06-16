Limerick clubs compete in Feile na nGael

SIX Limerick sides will compete in the John West Feile na nGael national finals in hurling and camogie which begin this Friday, June 16

The John West Féile na nGael is a club festival for Hurling, Football, Camogie and Handball at Under 14 level, involving teams from across the GAA.

The hurling and camogie tournaments are being held in Carlow, Kilkenny and Wexford from Friday until Sunday.

Monaleen, Mungret St Paul's, Dromin-Athlacca-Banogue and Hospital-Herbertstown are taking part in the hurling tournament, while Monaleen and Doon will participate in the camogie competition.

Monaleen hurling team begin their Division 1 campaign against Raparees Starlights, of Wexford, in Bellefield, Enniscorthy, on Friday at 5pm.

Monaleen also face group games against Abbeyside and Faythe Harriers.

Mungret St Paul's, who will compete in Division 3, open their campaign against Fr O'Regans Craanford in Craanford, Gorey, on Friday afternoon and will also take on Keady Lamh Dhearg and Rathnure in their group games.

Meanwhile, Hospital-Herbertstown face Conahy Shamrocks in their opening group fixture in Jenkinstown on Friday, while Domin-Athlacca-Banogue will take on Taghman-Camross in Taghmon.

In the 2017 boys Hurling tournament, there will be 88 host teams, matched with 88 visiting teams.

Similarly, in Camogie, there are 56 host and visiting team pairings. The 2017 tournament represents the largest ever Féile tournaments.

In camogie, Monaleen begin their campaign against Kilrush in Bunclody at 5.30pm on Frday, while Doon take on Naomh Eoin in Coon at 4.45pm on Friday in their first outing of the weekend.

The knock-out stages of the Feile na nGael competitions begin on Saturday afternoon.

Up to 8,000 U-14 players will take part in this weekend's Feile na nGael. It is estimated that 1,000 coaches and mentors will be involved in the busy schedule, with 40 finals being played in three counties on Sunday.

Some 150 referees required at the Féile, with a further 500 officials as umpires and lines-men.

It is estimated that 100,000 visitors will attend the Feile fixtures, with 25,000 attending the finals.

All accommodation in Wexford, Kilkenny and Carlow has been booked up in advance, with the tournament worth an estimated €10 million to the economy of the host regional, which includes travel, accommodation, playing gear and food.