Limerick GAA Fixtures for this weekend
Club and County sides in action
Weekend GAA Fixtures
Thursday 15th June
County
Irish Wire Products Ltd Senior Football Championship Group 1
Adare v Dromcollogher/Broadford in Knockaderry at 7.30pm
Fr Casey’s v Rathkeale in Newcastle West at 7.30pm
Junior A Hurling League Semi Final
Kilmallock v Patrickswell in Mick Neville Park Rathkeale at 7.30pm (ETIN)
Junior B Hurling League Final
Bruff v Cappamore in Claughaun at 7.30pm
Hurling League Division 2 Round 5
South Liberties v Granagh/Ballingarry in Dooley Park at 7.30pm
Friday 16th June
County
Irish Wire Products Ltd Senior Football Championship Group 1
Na Piarsaigh v Monaleen in Claughaun at 7.30pm
Irish Wire Products Ltd Senior Football Championship Group 2
Oola v Ballylanders in Hospital at 7.30pm
St Patrick's v St Kieran's in Clarina at 7.30pm
Griffins Coaches Intermediate Football Championship Group 1 Round 3
St. Senan’s v Mungret/St. Paul’s in Askeaton at 7.30pm
Griffins Coaches Intermediate Football Championship Group 2 Round 3
Pallasgreen v Athea in Ballingarry at 7.30pm
Junior B Football League Semi Final
Castletown/Ballyagran v Ballybrown in Bruff at 7.30pm (Extra time if required)
West G.A.A.
Intermediate Hurling Championship
Feenagh/Kilmeedy v Templeglantine in Newcastle West at 7.30pm
Junior A Football Championship
Fr. Casey’s v Newcastle West in Croagh at 7.30pm
Cappagh v Monagea in The Bog Garden Rathkeale at 7.30pm
Junior B Football Championship
Granagh/Ballingarry v Rathkeale in Knockaderry at 7.30pm
Saturday 17th June
Inter-County
Celtic Challenge Corn William Robinson U17 Hurling Competition Semi Finals
Limerick City v Dublin Plunkett in Laois G.A.A. Training Centre at 2pm
Celtic Challenge Corn Jerome O Leary U17 Hurling Competition Semi Finals
Limerick South/East v Meath Royals in Laois G.A.A. Training Centre at 4pm
County
Irish Wire Products Ltd Senior Football Championship Group 2 Round 3
Ballysteen v Newcastle West in The Bog Garden Rathkeale at 7.30pm
Griffins Coaches Intermediate Football Championship Group 1 Round 3
Galbally v Glin in Ballyagran at 7.30pm
Claughaun v Bruff in Cappamore at 7.30pm
Griffins Coaches Intermediate Football Championship Group 2 Round 3
Mountcollins v Castlemahon in Dromcollogher at 7.30pm
Football League Division 4 Round 6
Abbey Sarsfields v Ballylanders in Abbey Sarsfields at 5pm
West G.A.A.
Junior B Football Championship
Knockaderry v Adare in Croagh at 7.30pm
Sunday 18th June
Inter-County
Munster U25 Hurling Hurling Final
Limerick v Waterford in Thurles at 2pm
County
Griffins Coaches Intermediate Football Championship Group 2 Round 3
Gerald Griffins v Cappamore in Adare at 7.30pm
Junior B Football League Semi Final
Ballybrown v Castletown/Ballyagran in Bruff at 7.30pm (extra time if required)
South G.A.A.
Junior Hurling Championship Round 1 Group A
Bruff v Kilmallock in Hospital at 6.15pm
Staker Wallace v Garryspillane in Hospital at 7.45pm
West G.A.A.
Intermediate Hurling Championship
Tournafulla v Newcastle West in Dromcollogher at 1.45pm
Junior B Football Championship
St. Senan’s v St. Kieran’s in Ballyhahill at 7pm
Mountcollins v Athea in Abbeyfeale at 7pm
Tuesday 20th June
County
Hurling League Division 1 Round 6
Na Piarsaigh v Patrickswell in Caherdavin at 7.30pm
Garryspillane v Knockainey in Knocklong at 7.30pm
Hurling League Division 2 Round 6
Mungret/St. Paul’s v Doon in Mungret at 7.30pm
Effin v Croom in Effin at 7.30pm
Ballybrown v South Liberties in Ballybrown at 7.30pm
Granagh/Ballingarry v Monaleen in Ballingarry at 7.30pm
Hurling League Division 3 Round 6
Dromin/Athlacca v Blackrock in Athlacca at 7.30pm
Feohanagh v Glenroe in Quaid Park at 7.30pm
Pallasgreen v Cappamore in Pallasgreen at 7.30p.m.
Bruff v Bruree in Bruff at 7.30pm
Hurling League Division 4 Round 6
Feenagh/Kilmeedy v Knockaderry in Feenagh at 7.30pm
Monagea v Dromcollogher/Broadford in Monagea at 7.30pm
Newcastle West v Kildimo/Pallaskenry in Newcastle West at 7.30pm
Hurling League Division 5 Group 1 Round 3
St. Kieran’s v Crecora/Manister in St. Kieran’s at 7.30pm
Tournafulla v Askeaton in Tournafulla at 7.30pm
Thursday 22nd June
Inter-County
Bord Gais Energy Munster U21 Hurling Championship Quarter Final
Limerick v Tipperary in Gaelic Grounds at 7.30pm
