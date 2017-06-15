Limerick GAA Fixtures for this weekend

Weekend GAA Fixtures

Thursday 15th June

County

Irish Wire Products Ltd Senior Football Championship Group 1

Adare v Dromcollogher/Broadford in Knockaderry at 7.30pm

Fr Casey’s v Rathkeale in Newcastle West at 7.30pm

Junior A Hurling League Semi Final

Kilmallock v Patrickswell in Mick Neville Park Rathkeale at 7.30pm (ETIN)

Junior B Hurling League Final

Bruff v Cappamore in Claughaun at 7.30pm

Hurling League Division 2 Round 5

South Liberties v Granagh/Ballingarry in Dooley Park at 7.30pm

Friday 16th June

County

Irish Wire Products Ltd Senior Football Championship Group 1

Na Piarsaigh v Monaleen in Claughaun at 7.30pm

Irish Wire Products Ltd Senior Football Championship Group 2

Oola v Ballylanders in Hospital at 7.30pm

St Patrick's v St Kieran's in Clarina at 7.30pm

Griffins Coaches Intermediate Football Championship Group 1 Round 3

St. Senan’s v Mungret/St. Paul’s in Askeaton at 7.30pm

Griffins Coaches Intermediate Football Championship Group 2 Round 3

Pallasgreen v Athea in Ballingarry at 7.30pm

Junior B Football League Semi Final

Castletown/Ballyagran v Ballybrown in Bruff at 7.30pm (Extra time if required)

West G.A.A.

Intermediate Hurling Championship

Feenagh/Kilmeedy v Templeglantine in Newcastle West at 7.30pm

Junior A Football Championship

Fr. Casey’s v Newcastle West in Croagh at 7.30pm

Cappagh v Monagea in The Bog Garden Rathkeale at 7.30pm

Junior B Football Championship

Granagh/Ballingarry v Rathkeale in Knockaderry at 7.30pm

Saturday 17th June

Inter-County

Celtic Challenge Corn William Robinson U17 Hurling Competition Semi Finals

Limerick City v Dublin Plunkett in Laois G.A.A. Training Centre at 2pm

Celtic Challenge Corn Jerome O Leary U17 Hurling Competition Semi Finals

Limerick South/East v Meath Royals in Laois G.A.A. Training Centre at 4pm

County

Irish Wire Products Ltd Senior Football Championship Group 2 Round 3

Ballysteen v Newcastle West in The Bog Garden Rathkeale at 7.30pm

Griffins Coaches Intermediate Football Championship Group 1 Round 3

Galbally v Glin in Ballyagran at 7.30pm

Claughaun v Bruff in Cappamore at 7.30pm

Griffins Coaches Intermediate Football Championship Group 2 Round 3

Mountcollins v Castlemahon in Dromcollogher at 7.30pm

Football League Division 4 Round 6

Abbey Sarsfields v Ballylanders in Abbey Sarsfields at 5pm

West G.A.A.

Junior B Football Championship

Knockaderry v Adare in Croagh at 7.30pm

Sunday 18th June

Inter-County

Munster U25 Hurling Hurling Final

Limerick v Waterford in Thurles at 2pm

County

Griffins Coaches Intermediate Football Championship Group 2 Round 3

Gerald Griffins v Cappamore in Adare at 7.30pm

Junior B Football League Semi Final

Ballybrown v Castletown/Ballyagran in Bruff at 7.30pm (extra time if required)

South G.A.A.

Junior Hurling Championship Round 1 Group A

Bruff v Kilmallock in Hospital at 6.15pm

Staker Wallace v Garryspillane in Hospital at 7.45pm

West G.A.A.

Intermediate Hurling Championship

Tournafulla v Newcastle West in Dromcollogher at 1.45pm

Junior B Football Championship

St. Senan’s v St. Kieran’s in Ballyhahill at 7pm

Mountcollins v Athea in Abbeyfeale at 7pm

Tuesday 20th June

County

Hurling League Division 1 Round 6

Na Piarsaigh v Patrickswell in Caherdavin at 7.30pm

Garryspillane v Knockainey in Knocklong at 7.30pm

Hurling League Division 2 Round 6

Mungret/St. Paul’s v Doon in Mungret at 7.30pm

Effin v Croom in Effin at 7.30pm

Ballybrown v South Liberties in Ballybrown at 7.30pm

Granagh/Ballingarry v Monaleen in Ballingarry at 7.30pm

Hurling League Division 3 Round 6

Dromin/Athlacca v Blackrock in Athlacca at 7.30pm

Feohanagh v Glenroe in Quaid Park at 7.30pm

Pallasgreen v Cappamore in Pallasgreen at 7.30p.m.

Bruff v Bruree in Bruff at 7.30pm

Hurling League Division 4 Round 6

Feenagh/Kilmeedy v Knockaderry in Feenagh at 7.30pm

Monagea v Dromcollogher/Broadford in Monagea at 7.30pm

Newcastle West v Kildimo/Pallaskenry in Newcastle West at 7.30pm

Hurling League Division 5 Group 1 Round 3

St. Kieran’s v Crecora/Manister in St. Kieran’s at 7.30pm

Tournafulla v Askeaton in Tournafulla at 7.30pm

Thursday 22nd June

Inter-County

Bord Gais Energy Munster U21 Hurling Championship Quarter Final

Limerick v Tipperary in Gaelic Grounds at 7.30pm