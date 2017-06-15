Busy weekend for Limerick GAA fans

THE IRISH Wire Products (IWP) Limerick Senior Football Championship swings back into action this weekend with six games down for decision.

Group 1:

Adare v Drom-Broadford - Knockaderry Thursday 7:30pm

Adare and Drom-Broadford are both on three points following the first two rounds of the Senior Football Championship.

Drom-Broadford had a comfortable win over Na Piarsaigh in round 1, but were lucky come out with a draw against Rathkeale in their second game.

Adare have been impressive on their return to senior football and will be looking to pull off a shock over Drom, but it may be a bridge too far for Adare at this stage.

Prediction: D-Broadford

Fr Caseys v Rathkeale - Newcastle West

Thursday 7:30pm

Both sides will be desperate for a win in the hunt for a quarter final place. However, a defeat for either side will see them in a relegation dogfight.

Rathkeale missed out on a huge opportunity to beat Drom-Broadford in their last championship game, but will take confidence in how close they came to defeating last season’s beaten county finalists and should have enough to come through.

Prediction: Rathkeale

Monaleen v Na Piarsaigh - Childers Road Friday 7:30pm

Monaleen have two wins from two and look hell bent on retaining the SFC crown they won last season. Judging by their first two games, it will take some effort to stop them.

Na Piarsaigh will welcome several of the players that missed the defeat to Adare, but it won’t be enough to cause an upset.

Prediction: Monaleen

Group 2 : St Patrick’s v St Kierans - Friday Clarina 7:30pm.

Both St Patrick’s and St Kierans sit on two points from two games going into their clash on Friday night.

St Kierans saw off Oola by three points in round two of the SFC and a victory over their city opponents will put them in with a strong chance of reaching the knockout stages.

St Patrick’s will have similar intentions, but they could be without Gearoid Hegarty as he is still recovering from the ankle injury he picked up in round two. If he plays, Saints will be hard to stop.

Prediction: St Patrick’s

Oola v Ballylanders - Bruff Friday 7:30pm

Like St Pat’s and St Kierans, Oola and Ballylanders both have one victory from their two championship games so far.

Ballylanders had a point to spare over St Kierans in their first game, but suffered a heavy defeat against group leaders Newcastle West in round two.

Oola, similarly, had a narrow victory in round one, however, they fell to St Kierans in their second outing. There isn’t much between the teams and a draw could be the outcome.

Prediction: Draw

Newcastle West v Ballysteen - Bog Garden - 7:30pm

Newcastle West have eased to victory twice in this season’s championship and there is no reason to suggest that Ballysteen won’t be their next victims.

Ballysteen had opportunities to win both of their games so far, but ultimately came up short and are facing Newcastle West at the worst possible time.

The Magpies have been mightily impressive this season as they bid to regain the title they last won in 2015.

Prediction: Newcastle West.

Elsewhere, the inaugural U-25/Reserves Munster Hurling Final sees Limerick play Waterford in Semple Stadium, Thurles on Sunday at 2pm.

Limerick had a 4-18 to 0-17 victory over Clare in the semi final. As of yet, All Ireland opponents are not known.