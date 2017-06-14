Penalty shoot-out drama for Limerick's Kennedy Cup sides
Limerick District’s Cian Fitzgerald challenged by Dara McGuinness, of the Athlone League
ALL three Limerick sides suffered defeat on the third day of competition at the SFAI Kennedy Cup on Wednesday at UL.
The Limerick Desmond Schoolboy League suffered a 2-0 defeat to the Cork League in their well-attended quarter-final fixture.
The Desmond trailed 1-0 at half-time after Rob Walsh fired the Leesiders in front from a free-kick.
Desmond keeper Ethan Hurley, of Newcastle West, produced a terrific penalty save mid-way through the second half to keep the score at 1-0.
However, Cork made sure of victory when Alan Nagle netted his side’s second goal from close range.
Desmond will now we involved in the 5th-8th place play-offs. The West Limerick side take on Kildare in their Plate semi-final at 12.30pm on Thursday.
Meanwhile, both the Limerick District and Limerick County lost their play-off games after nail-biting penalty shoot-outs.
Limerick District went down 7-6 on penalties to the Dundalk League after the sides finished 1-1 at full-time.
Aisling Annacotty’s Adam Cummins fired the Limerick District into a first half lead, before Emmanuel Ackgboyega equalised for the Co Louth side before the interval.
Limerick District are now involved in the battle for 13th-16th places overall and will take on the Wicklow League in the Bowl at 12.30pm on Thursday.
The Limerick County Schoolboy League suffered a frustrating 5-4 defeat on penalties to the Mayo League in their Trophy play-off game.
The game had finished 0-0 at full-time.
Limerick County, who are involved in the play-offs to decide places 29-32, face the West Waterford-East Cork League at 10.30am on Thursday.
LIMERICK DESMOND KENNEDY CUP: Joey Rushe (AK Utd); Gary Sheehan (AK Utd); Conor Arthur (AK Utd); Jack O'Connor (AK Utd); Ethan Hurley (Newcastlewest AFC); Oisin Enright (Newcastlewest AFC) Leon Barry (Newcastlewest AFC); Jack O'Connor (Newcastlewest AFC); Ciarain O'Sullivan (Broadford Utd); Thomas Curran (Broadford Utd); Rob Szebeni (Broadford Utd); Kenny Lynch (Broadford Utd); Niall O'Connor (Shannonside); Jake Power (Shannonside); David O'Shaughnessy (Askeaton); Oran Kelly (Pallaskenry); Sean Ryan (Kilcoleman); Mike Molloy (Ballingarry); Jack Molloy (Ballingarry); Zach Behan (GB Rovers). Manager: John Fennessy (Shannonside); Coaches: Ed Gallagher (Ballysteen); Ray Lynch (Broadford Utd); Eunan McDaid (Shannonside); Goalkeeper Coach: Franny Walshe (AK United).
LIMERICK DISTRICT KENNEDY CUP: Elvis Uzondu Duruji (Regional Utd); Kai Joyce (Limerick FC); Ronan O’Dwyer (Caherdavin Celtic); Conor Keane (Fairview Rangers); Wassiou Ayawe (Limerick FC); Josh Quinlivan (Limerick FC); Gary O’Halloran (Limerick FC); Jake Prendergast (Limerick FC); Riain O’Connell (Fairview Rangers); Fionn O’Dwyer (Regional Utd); Josh Twomey (Fairview Rangers); Ger Quaid (Limerick FC); Eoin Guilfoyle (Newport); Josh Shinners (Limerick FC); Eoghan Burke (Aisling Annacotty); Cian Fitzgerald (Caherdavin Celtic); Adam Cummins (Aisling Annacotty); Andri Haxhiji (Limerick FC); Cillian O’Shea (Fairview Rangers); James Killian (Mungret Regional); Management: Head of Delegation: Paddy Murphy; Manager: Declan EarlsCoach; Sean Maloney; Coach: Declan Considine; Coach: Alan Mitchell; Physio; Jimmy McNamara.
LIMERICK COUNTY KENNEDY CUP: Finn Clancy (Holycross); Sean O'Neill (Kilmallock); Tiernan Hanley (Charleville); Diarmuid Looby (Cullen); Eoin McGrath (Kilfrush); Ben Murphy (Cullen); David Curtin (Herbertstown); Conor Hanlon (Charleville); Jay Ryan (Murroe); Kyle Tierney (Holycross); Stephen Walsh (Charleville); Seanie Herr (Charleville); Jake Quirke (Charleville); Zach McCarthy (Kilbehenny); Ciaran Kennedy (Cappamore); Paddy Kennedy (Galbally); Darragh O'Brien (Cullen); Harry Fox (Herbertstown); Noah Patterson (Holycross); Andrew Kearns (Herbertstown) Management: Head of Delegation: Dave Shanahan (Charleville); Manager: Ray Ryan (Murroe); Head Coach: Shane Ryan (Cappamore); Coach: Eoghan O'Donnell (Knockainey)
