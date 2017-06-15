Munster Reds squad named ahead of Leinster Lightning clash

THE MUNSTER Reds have made one change to their squad ahead of their trip to Merrion Cricket Club to take on the Leinster Lightning Friday evening.

Arslan Anwar replaces the unavailable Gary King and comes into the side on the back of recent impressive performances for County Kerry in Munster league and Irish National Cup games.

Bad weather has affected The Reds' campaign so far, and they face a big task against the reigning Hanley Energy Interprovincial T20 champions.

Lightning top the table with two wins and a bonus point in their first two games.

This is the middle game in a busy schedule for the Reds, who travel to Eglinton to play their away fixture against the Warriors on June 23

It is the first season that the Munster Reds have taken part in the competition, after only being given the go ahead to take part last April.

Munster Reds Squad to face Leinster Lightning: Stephan Grobler capt. (Cork County), David Delany (National Academy/Clontarf), Arslan Anwar (Co Kerry), Morne Bauer (Cork County), Yaqoob Ali (Co Kerry), Robert Forrest (Clontarf), Nicolaas Pretorius (Phoenix), Rory Anders (National Academy/Phoenix), Jamie Grassi (National Academy/North County), Max Neville (National Academy/Merrion), Harry Tector (National Academy/YMCA), Jack Tector (National Academy/YMCA).