Three Limerick athletes selected for European Team Championships

THREE Limerick athletes have been included in the European Athletics Team Championships First League in the Finnish university town of Vaasa on June 23-25.

Emerald AC’s Ciara Neville, a winner of a monthly Limerick Sports Star Award last week, has been included on the 4x100m replay team, while her clubmate Jenna Bromell has been named on the 4x400m relay team to complete in the Championship.

A third Limerick athlete, Sarah Lavin, now with UCD AC, has been selected to represent Ireland in the 100m hurdles as well as being named as part of the 4x100m relay squad. All three Limerick athletes are coached by Noelle Morrissey.

The Championships sees 12 nations looking to gain one of the three promotion spots to the European Team Championships Super League in 2019.

High Performance Director Paul McNamara said: “Youth is a strong characteristic of this year’s squad, with a significant number of Junior’s and U23’s earning their selection across the spectrum of events.”