Limerick FC and 'Boro meet in Sporting Limerick Cup

LIMERICK FC will face LDMC Premier League Champions Janesboro in the Sporting Limerick Charity Cup at the Markets Field this Tuesday night, 7.45pm,

Limerick FC manager Neil McDonald will use the game to ‘have a good look’ at those who have not had much game-time, as well as a number of underage players.

The Blues face a glamour televised SSE Airtricity League Premier Division clash with runaway top flight leaders Cork City at Turners Cross on Friday night, 8pm, live on eirSport.

Limerick FC returned to training yesterday, Monday, following the mid-season break.

McDonald will use the second edition of the Sporting Limerick Charity Cup to run the rule over certain players, including Stephen Kenny, Garbhán Coughlan – who scored for the Irish Colleges and Universities in France last week – and Seán McSweeney among others.

“It’s vitally important for the players who haven’t played,” McDonald said.

“I will have a good look at them. We will have a fair few first-team players and it will be a strong team.

“I’ll be having a look at a number of players. There will be a lot of young kids on the bench too – so there will be some of the Under-17s and Under-19s as well as senior players.”

Janesboro were crowned local Premier League Champions recently after claiming the title by a single point from Nenagh.

The inaugural Sporting Limerick Cup took place in June 2016, with Carew Park running out 2-1 winners at the Markets Field following goals from Mark McGrath and Jamie O’Sullivan, who is now at the ‘Boro. Limerick’s strike came from Paul O’Conor.

Janesboro’s squad also contains former Super Blues John Tierney, Shane Clarke and Lee O’Mara.

Admission on Tuesday night is €5, with Under-12s free.