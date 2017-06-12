Mixed luck for Limerick sides as Kennedy Cup kicks-off

THERE was mixed luck for the three Limerick sides in the opening series of fixtures in the SFAI Kennedy Cup at UL this Monday evening.

The Limerick Desmond Schoolboy League opened their Group 1 campaign with an excellent 2-0 victory over the Carlow League.

Two second half goals from Ballingarry’s Michael Molloy and Shannonside’s Niall O’Connor helped the West Limerick side to a precious opening day victory.

Next up for the Limerick Desmond Schoolboy League is a date with the Kilkenny League at 10.30am tomorrow, Tuesday.

Meanwhile, there was disappointment for the two Limerick sides competing in Group 3 as both suffered defeats.

Limerick District suffered a heart-breaking 2-1 defeat to the Athlone League.

A smashing 20th minute goal from Neil Kenny helped the Midlanders into a 1-0 half-time lead.

However, a brilliantly composed finish from Limerick FC’s Wassiou Ayawe saw the home side draw level in the 50th minute.

Just as the Limerick District appeared all set to take a point from the game, Tom Cloonan popped up with a dramatic winner for the Athlone League as the clock ticked into stoppage time.

Also in Group 3, the Limerick County Schoolboy League opened their campaign with a 4-0 defeat to a strong Wexford side.

Limerick District and Limerick County meet in a crucial derby fixture on tomorrow, Tuesday, morning at 10.30am.

LIMERICK DESMOND KENNEDY CUP: Joey Rushe (AK Utd); Gary Sheehan (AK Utd); Conor Arthur (AK Utd); Jack O'Connor (AK Utd); Ethan Hurley (Newcastlewest AFC); Oisin Enright (Newcastlewest AFC) Leon Barry (Newcastlewest AFC); Jack O'Connor (Newcastlewest AFC); Ciarain O'Sullivan (Broadford Utd); Thomas Curran (Broadford Utd); Rob Szebeni (Broadford Utd); Kenny Lynch (Broadford Utd); Niall O'Connor (Shannonside); Jake Power (Shannonside); David O'Shaughnessy (Askeaton); Oran Kelly (Pallaskenry); Sean Ryan (Kilcoleman); Mike Molloy (Ballingarry); Jack Molloy (Ballingarry); Zach Behan (GB Rovers). Manager: John Fennessy (Shannonside); Coaches: Ed Gallagher (Ballysteen); Ray Lynch (Broadford Utd); Eunan McDaid (Shannonside); Goalkeeper Coach: Franny Walshe (AK United).

LIMERICK DISTRICT KENNEDY CUP: Elvis Uzondu Duruji (Regional Utd); Kai Joyce (Limerick FC); Ronan O’Dwyer (Caherdavin Celtic); Conor Keane (Fairview Rangers); Wassiou Ayawe (Limerick FC); Josh Quinlivan (Limerick FC); Gary O’Halloran (Limerick FC); Jake Prendergast (Limerick FC); Riain O’Connell (Fairview Rangers); Fionn O’Dwyer (Regional Utd); Josh Twomey (Fairview Rangers); Ger Quaid (Limerick FC); Eoin Guilfoyle (Newport); Josh Shinners (Limerick FC); Eoghan Burke (Aisling Annacotty); Cian Fitzgerald (Caherdavin Celtic); Adam Cummins (Aisling Annacotty); Andri Haxhiji (Limerick FC); Cillian O’Shea (Fairview Rangers); James Killian (Mungret Regional); Management: Head of Delegation: Paddy Murphy; Manager: Declan EarlsCoach; Sean Maloney; Coach: Declan Considine; Coach: Alan Mitchell; Physio; Jimmy McNamara.

LIMERICK COUNTY KENNEDY CUP: Finn Clancy (Holycross); Sean O'Neill (Kilmallock); Tiernan Hanley (Charleville); Diarmuid Looby (Cullen); Eoin McGrath (Kilfrush); Ben Murphy (Cullen); David Curtin (Herbertstown); Conor Hanlon (Charleville); Jay Ryan (Murroe); Kyle Tierney (Holycross); Stephen Walsh (Charleville); Seanie Herr (Charleville); Jake Quirke (Charleville); Zach McCarthy (Kilbehenny); Ciaran Kennedy (Cappamore); Paddy Kennedy (Galbally); Darragh O'Brien (Cullen); Harry Fox (Herbertstown); Noah Patterson (Holycross); Andrew Kearns (Herbertstown) Management: Head of Delegation: Dave Shanahan (Charleville); Manager: Ray Ryan (Murroe); Head Coach: Shane Ryan (Cappamore); Coach: Eoghan O'Donnell (Knockainey)