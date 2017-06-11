Munster's CJ Stander starts for Lions against Highlanders

MUNSTER number eight CJ Stander will start for the British and Irish Lions in Tuesday’s tour fixture against the Highlanders, 8.35am.

Stander impressed when introduced off the bench in the Lions’ gritty 12-3 victory over the previously unbeaten Crusaders in Christchurch on Saturday.

Stander is one of five Irish players to be included in the starting line-up for the game at Forsyth Barr Stadium.

Lions Tour captain Sam Warburton will skipper the team.

LIONS: Jared Payne (Ireland), Jack Nowell, Jonathan Joseph (both England); Robbie Henshaw (Ireland), Tom Seymour (Scotland); Dan Biggar, Rhys Webb (both Wales); Joe Marler (England) Rory Best (Ireland), Kyle Sinckler, Courney; Lawes (both England), Iain Henderson (Ireland); James Haskell (England), Sam Warburton (Wales, capt), CJ Stander (Ireland)

Replacements: Ken Owens (Wales), Jack McGrath (Ireland), Dan Cole (England), Alan Wyn Jones, Justin Tipuric (both Wales), Greig Laidlaw (Scotland), Owen Farrell, Elliot Daly (both England)