Senior hurling championship wins for Na Piarsaigh and Ahane
Na Piarsaigh and Ahane recorded Co SHC wins on Friday night
NA PIARSAIGH and Ahane recorded wins in contrasting fashions in the third round of the county senior hurling championship on Friday night.
Free-scoring Na Piarsaigh put promoted Monaleen to the sword in scoring an emphatic 6-21 to 0-16 victory at a wet Claughaun.
The 2015 All-Ireland club champions led 3-12 to 0-9 at half-time, with only the margin of their victory in doubt at the mid-point.
Three further second half goals, with Limerick inter-county star David Dempsey going on to bag a hat-trick, saw the Caherdavin side cement their place at the top of Group 2 with a third successive victory.
This was Monaleen’s first defeat of the championship, with the 2016 premier intermediate champions taking three points from their opening two games.
Meanwhile, Ahane’s victory in Group 1 was far more hard-earned against a spirited Bruff side.
Ahane, who led 1-6 to 0-7 at half-time, ended the game with a precious 2-10 to 0-14 win at Caherconlish.
Ahane have picked up three points from their opening fixtures, with Bruff yet to pick up a point.
In the county premier intermediate championship, Pallasgreen defeated Mungret St Paul’s 2-11 to 1-10, while Murroe-Boher edged Bruree 1-14 to 2-10, thanks to a Seanie Tobin pointed free in injury time.
Meanwhile, the county intermediate hurling championship fixture between St Kieran’s and Dromcollogher-Broadford ended in a draw, 2-7 to 0-13.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on