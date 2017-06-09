Shannon RFC's Greg O'Shea set for Ireland 7s debut

SHANNON RFC flyer Greg O’Shea is set to make his first ever Ireland 7s cap this weekend as he was named in the squad for the second round of the Rugby Europe Sevens Grand Prix Series in Lodz, Poland this weekend.

Twenty two-year-old O’Shea has been called into the squad that finished overall winners last weekend at the opening round in Moscow, defeating Spain 12-0 in the final.

Ireland will face hosts Poland, Germany and Portugal in three Pool A fixtures this Saturday in Lodz.

It is the first season that the side have competed at this level, having progressed through the lower tiers over the past two seasons. The Grand Prix offers Ireland the chance to qualify for the Sevens Rugby World Cup in San Francisco next summer.

The tournament offers two places to nations outside of those who are already pre-qualified from the 2013 Moscow World Cup or via this season’s World Rugby Sevens Series. Ireland have been drawn in Pool A with Germany, Poland and Portugal.

Ahead of the squad departing for Poland, Director of Rugby 7s, Anthony Eddy said; “We got off to a really good start last weekend in Moscow, and winning the trophy at our first ever Grand Prix event was a real positive for the Sevens Programme.

“However, this competition is played over four stages, so we’ve looked at areas we can improve on for this weekend and hopefully we can go to Poland and get another good result.”

Ireland Men’s 7s Squad

Fionn Carr (Naas); Jordan Conroy (Buccaneers); Billy Dardis (UCD) Captain; Ian Fitzpatrick (Lansdowne/Leinster); Hugo Keenan (UCD/Leinster); Terry Kennedy (St. Mary’s College/Leinster); Mick McGrath (Clontarf); Harry McNulty (UCD); John O’Donnell (Lansdowne); Greg O’Shea (Shannon); Mark Roche (Lansdowne); Nick Timoney (Queen’s University Belfast/Ulster)