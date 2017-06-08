LIMERICK GAA fixtures for the period from Thursday, June 8 to Sunday, June 11.

THURSDAY, JUNE 8

County Hurling League Division 2

South Liberties v Granagh/Ballingarry in Dooley Park at 7:30pm

FRIDAY, JUNE 9

County Senior Hurling Championship

Bruff v Ahane in Caherconlish at 7.30pm

Monaleen v Na Piarsaigh in Childers Road at 7.30pm

County Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship

Venue: Bruff, (Round 4), Mungret St Paul's V Pallasgreen 19:30, Ref: Donal Enright

Co Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship

Venue: Ballybrown, (Round 4), Murroe Boher V Bruree 19:30, Ref: Donnacha O Callaghan

Co Intermediate Hurling Championship

Venue: Newcastlewest, (Round 3), St Kieran's V Dromcollogher Broadford 19:30, Ref: Richard Moloney

West Junior A Hurling Championship

Venue: Knockaderry, (Round 2), Askeaton V Templeglantine 19:30, Ref: TBC

SATURDAY, JUNE 10

County Senior Hurling Championship Group 1

Venue: Gaelic Grounds, Limerick, (Round 3), South Liberties V Ballybrown 17:45, Ref: Jason Mullins

County Senior Hurling Championship Group 1

Venue: Gaelic Grounds, Limerick, (Round 3), Kilmallock V Doon 19:30, Ref: Jason O’Mahony

County Senior Hurling Championship Group 2

Venue: Bruff, (Round 3), Adare V Cappamore 17:45, Ref: Johnny Murphy

Co Intermediate Hurling Championship

Venue: KIlfinane, (Round 3), Hospital Herbertstown V Dromin Athlacca 19:30, Ref: Paddy Lyons

Co Intermediate Hurling Championship

Venue: Hospital, (Round 3), Claughaun Old Christians V Glenroe 19:30, Ref: Ollie Mc Coy

West Intermediate Football Championship

Venue: Ballyhahill, (Semi-Final), St Senan's V Glin 19:00, Ref: TBC

SUNDAY, JUNE 11

County Senior Hurling Championship Group 2

Venue: Bruff, (Round 3), Knockainey V Patrickswell 19:30, Ref: Declan O Driscoll

County Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship

Venue: Killmallock, (Round 4), Effin V Garryspillane 14:00, Ref: Francis Minogue

County Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship

Venue: Killmallock, (Round 4), Feohanagh V Blackrock 15:45, Ref: Eamonn Stapleton

Co Intermediate Hurling Championship

Venue: Croagh, (Round 3), Croom V Kildimo/Pallaskenry 12:00, Ref: Philip Dee

Co Intermediate Hurling Championship

Venue: The Bog Garden, (Round 3), Granagh/Ballingarry V Knockaderry 13:00, Ref: Eamon Phelan

County Football League

Division 4, Venue: Abbey Sarsfields, (Round 6), Abbey Sarsfields V Ballylanders 12:00, Ref: Morgan O Sullivan

West Junior A Hurling Championship

Venue: The Bog Garden, (Round 2), Monagea V Adare 19:00, Ref: TBC

West Junior B Hurling Championship

Venue: TBC, (Round 2), Tournafulla V Newcastle West 00:00, Ref: TBC

West Junior B Hurling Championship

Venue: TBC, (Round 2), Feohanagh V Killeedy 00:00, Ref: TBC

West Junior B Football Championship

Venue: Knockaderry, (Round 2), St Senan's V Dromcollogher Broadford 19:00, Ref: TBC

West Intermediate Hurling Championship

Venue: TBC, (Quarter Final), Newcastle West V Tournafulla 15:00, Ref: TBC

BORD na nOG Fixtures

FRIDAY, JUNE 9

Under 14 Football Division 2

Cappamore v Oola in Cappamore at 7pm

SUNDAY, JUNE 11

Under 14 Hurling Division 1

Monaleen v Mungret St. Paul's in Monaleen at 7pm

MONDAY, JUNE 12

Under 14 Football Division 1

Newcastle West v Fr. Casey's in Newcastle West at 7.15pm

Murroe Boher v Mungret St. Paul's in Murroe at 7.15pm

Under 14 Football Division 2

St. Kieran's v Askeaton Ballysteen Kilcornan in St.Kieran's at 7.15pm; St. Senan's v Belville Gaels in Foynes at 7.15pm; Kildimo-Pallaskenry v Ahane in Pallaskenry at 7.15pm; Dromcollogher Broadford v Knockaderry in Dromcollogher/Broadford at 7.15pm; Oola v St. Patrick's in Oola at 7.15pm; Kilpeacon v Killacolla Gaels in Crecora at 7.15pm; Galbally v Cappamore in Galbally at 7.15pm; Bruff v Na Piarsaigh in Bruff at 7.15pm

Under 14 Football Division 3

Ballybricken Bohermore v Pallasgreen in Ballybricken at 7.15pm

Monaleen v Blackrock in Monaleen at 7.30pm

Under 14 Football 13 aside

Cappagh v Caherconlish in Cappagh at 7.15pm

Kilteely Dromkeen v Monagea in Kilteely at 7.15pm

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 14

Under 14 Hurling Division 1

Ballybrown v Patrickswell in Ballybrown at 7.15pm

Newcastle West v Cappamore in Newcastle West at 7.15pm

Murroe Boher v Na Piarsaigh in Murroe at 7.15pm

Under 14 Hurling 13 aside

Glenroe v Kilteely Dromkeen in Glenroe at 7.15pm

Monagea v Rathkeale in Monagea at 7.15pm