Limerick GAA Fixtures - June 8 to June 11
This is a busy weekend for fixtures on the Limerick GAA front
LIMERICK GAA fixtures for the period from Thursday, June 8 to Sunday, June 11.
THURSDAY, JUNE 8
County Hurling League Division 2
South Liberties v Granagh/Ballingarry in Dooley Park at 7:30pm
FRIDAY, JUNE 9
County Senior Hurling Championship
Bruff v Ahane in Caherconlish at 7.30pm
Monaleen v Na Piarsaigh in Childers Road at 7.30pm
County Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship
Venue: Bruff, (Round 4), Mungret St Paul's V Pallasgreen 19:30, Ref: Donal Enright
Co Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship
Venue: Ballybrown, (Round 4), Murroe Boher V Bruree 19:30, Ref: Donnacha O Callaghan
Co Intermediate Hurling Championship
Venue: Newcastlewest, (Round 3), St Kieran's V Dromcollogher Broadford 19:30, Ref: Richard Moloney
West Junior A Hurling Championship
Venue: Knockaderry, (Round 2), Askeaton V Templeglantine 19:30, Ref: TBC
SATURDAY, JUNE 10
County Senior Hurling Championship Group 1
Venue: Gaelic Grounds, Limerick, (Round 3), South Liberties V Ballybrown 17:45, Ref: Jason Mullins
County Senior Hurling Championship Group 1
Venue: Gaelic Grounds, Limerick, (Round 3), Kilmallock V Doon 19:30, Ref: Jason O’Mahony
County Senior Hurling Championship Group 2
Venue: Bruff, (Round 3), Adare V Cappamore 17:45, Ref: Johnny Murphy
Co Intermediate Hurling Championship
Venue: KIlfinane, (Round 3), Hospital Herbertstown V Dromin Athlacca 19:30, Ref: Paddy Lyons
Co Intermediate Hurling Championship
Venue: Hospital, (Round 3), Claughaun Old Christians V Glenroe 19:30, Ref: Ollie Mc Coy
West Intermediate Football Championship
Venue: Ballyhahill, (Semi-Final), St Senan's V Glin 19:00, Ref: TBC
SUNDAY, JUNE 11
County Senior Hurling Championship Group 2
Venue: Bruff, (Round 3), Knockainey V Patrickswell 19:30, Ref: Declan O Driscoll
County Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship
Venue: Killmallock, (Round 4), Effin V Garryspillane 14:00, Ref: Francis Minogue
County Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship
Venue: Killmallock, (Round 4), Feohanagh V Blackrock 15:45, Ref: Eamonn Stapleton
Co Intermediate Hurling Championship
Venue: Croagh, (Round 3), Croom V Kildimo/Pallaskenry 12:00, Ref: Philip Dee
Co Intermediate Hurling Championship
Venue: The Bog Garden, (Round 3), Granagh/Ballingarry V Knockaderry 13:00, Ref: Eamon Phelan
County Football League
Division 4, Venue: Abbey Sarsfields, (Round 6), Abbey Sarsfields V Ballylanders 12:00, Ref: Morgan O Sullivan
West Junior A Hurling Championship
Venue: The Bog Garden, (Round 2), Monagea V Adare 19:00, Ref: TBC
West Junior B Hurling Championship
Venue: TBC, (Round 2), Tournafulla V Newcastle West 00:00, Ref: TBC
West Junior B Hurling Championship
Venue: TBC, (Round 2), Feohanagh V Killeedy 00:00, Ref: TBC
West Junior B Football Championship
Venue: Knockaderry, (Round 2), St Senan's V Dromcollogher Broadford 19:00, Ref: TBC
West Intermediate Hurling Championship
Venue: TBC, (Quarter Final), Newcastle West V Tournafulla 15:00, Ref: TBC
BORD na nOG Fixtures
FRIDAY, JUNE 9
Under 14 Football Division 2
Cappamore v Oola in Cappamore at 7pm
SUNDAY, JUNE 11
Under 14 Hurling Division 1
Monaleen v Mungret St. Paul's in Monaleen at 7pm
MONDAY, JUNE 12
Under 14 Football Division 1
Newcastle West v Fr. Casey's in Newcastle West at 7.15pm
Murroe Boher v Mungret St. Paul's in Murroe at 7.15pm
Under 14 Football Division 2
St. Kieran's v Askeaton Ballysteen Kilcornan in St.Kieran's at 7.15pm; St. Senan's v Belville Gaels in Foynes at 7.15pm; Kildimo-Pallaskenry v Ahane in Pallaskenry at 7.15pm; Dromcollogher Broadford v Knockaderry in Dromcollogher/Broadford at 7.15pm; Oola v St. Patrick's in Oola at 7.15pm; Kilpeacon v Killacolla Gaels in Crecora at 7.15pm; Galbally v Cappamore in Galbally at 7.15pm; Bruff v Na Piarsaigh in Bruff at 7.15pm
Under 14 Football Division 3
Ballybricken Bohermore v Pallasgreen in Ballybricken at 7.15pm
Monaleen v Blackrock in Monaleen at 7.30pm
Under 14 Football 13 aside
Cappagh v Caherconlish in Cappagh at 7.15pm
Kilteely Dromkeen v Monagea in Kilteely at 7.15pm
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 14
Under 14 Hurling Division 1
Ballybrown v Patrickswell in Ballybrown at 7.15pm
Newcastle West v Cappamore in Newcastle West at 7.15pm
Murroe Boher v Na Piarsaigh in Murroe at 7.15pm
Under 14 Hurling 13 aside
Glenroe v Kilteely Dromkeen in Glenroe at 7.15pm
Monagea v Rathkeale in Monagea at 7.15pm
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on