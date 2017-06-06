Limerick to face Wexford in football qualifiers
Limerick's Seamus O'Carroll in action against Martin McMahon of Clare in their Munster quarter-final
LIMERICK senior footballers have been drawn at home to Wexford in Round 1B of the All-Ireland qualifiers later this month.
Billy Lee’s Limerick side, which lost out to Clare in the Munster quarter-final, will take on Wexford, beaten by Carlow in the Leinster championship, on the weekend of June 24-25.
Times, dates and venues will be confirmed for this qualifier clashes later on Tuesday.
All-Ireland qualifiers Round 1A
(Game to be played weekend June 17/18)
Waterford v Derry; Louth v Longford; Wicklow v Laois; Sligo v Antrim
All-Ireland qualifiers Round 1B
(Game to be played weekend June 24/25)
Westmeath/Offaly v Cavan/Monaghan
Armagh v Fermanagh
Limerick v Wexford
London v Carlow
