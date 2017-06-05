Two Munster players called into Ireland U-20 squad

TWO Munster players have been called into the Ireland squad for the World Rugby U-20 Championships in Georgia.

Shannon and Munster out-half Conor Fitzgerald will replace Angus Curtis who suffered a concussion in Sunday’s defeat to Scotland.

Garryowen and Munster full-back Liam Coombes has been called into Peter Malone’s Ireland U-20s squad to replace his provincial team-mate Colm Hogan, formerly of Glenstal Abbey School.

Hogan has failed to recover from an ankle injury he picked up in Ireland's opening game against Italy.

Ireland face New Zealand in their final pool game at 12.30pm (Irish time) on Thursday. Ireland’s hopes of progressing to the semi-finals faded with Sunday’s defeat to Scotland, following their opening day defeat to Italy.