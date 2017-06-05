Limerick FC boss Neil McDonald: 'I could have done without mid-season break'

RECENTLY appointed Limerick FC manager Neil McDonald said the timing of the mid-season break is not ideal from his point of view.

Blues boss McDonald saw his sixth-placed charges record a thrilling 5-3 victory over Bray Wanderers in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division at the Markets Field on Friday night.

The League of Ireland is on a mid-season break this week, with Limerick facing a trip to runaway Premier Division leaders Cork City in their next outing on Friday, June 16.

Asked if he was a fan of the mid-season break, Limerick FC manager McDonald said: “I could have done without it (the break) to be fair cos I could have done with working on the training field with the players, but that is the way it is and we will deal with it when they come back.

“We have set them a programme to work on, enjoy the holidays, but at the same time it is not a jolly up.

“They have got to be professional. They have worked hard over the past 12 days and if they come back and waste that, then they will be in big trouble.”

Asked if he felt getting defensive players into the club in the upcoming transfer window was more of a priority than signings attacking options, given the poor nature of the goals conceded against Bray, McDonald said: “I think analysing the whole of the team if we could strengthen all over the place, but certainly with the defensive side we need to get a lot smarter and if that means working on training ground which we have done to improve the players that we have that is great and if we can add another defender to come in to give that little bit more experience and that nous, that would be good.”