Munster quartet start for Irish U-20s against Scotland

FOUR Munster players have been selected to start for Ireland U-20s in their second pool fixture at the World Rugby U20s Championships in Georgia this Sunday, 10am Irish time.

In the backline, Young Munster’s Alan Tynan comes into the starting line-up at full-back, while his club mate Calvin Nash, who scored two tries in the opening round loss to Italy, starts once more on the left wing.

Shannon’s Jack Stafford gains his first start for the Ireland U20s at scrum-half, while Young Munsters’ Fineen Wycherley is again selected to start the game in the second row.

Two more Munster players are listed among the replacements, Shannon’s Adam Moloney and Gavin Coombes, of Young Munster.

Moloney has been called into the Ireland squad to replace Garryowen’s Diarmuid Barron who suffered a fractured thumb in Wednesday's game against Italy. Barron has since returned home to Ireland.

UL-Bohemian prop Joey Conway, who started the game against Italy, is unavailable for Sunday morning’s game due to tightness in his back.

In all, Ireland’s starting team shows six changes from the side that suffered that shock defeat to the Italians.

The match will be broadcast live by eir Sport in the Republic of Ireland an on ITV in the UK.

At the Captain's Run at the Kutaisi Stadium, Ireland U-20 coach Peter Malone said: "Italy was a tough game and everyone was really disappointed with the result, but you can't afford to dwell on these things in this type of tournament.

We've reviewed that game and looked at the key areas that went wrong for us. We've also had the chance to look at Scotland and we know from our meeting during the Six Nations it's going to be another tough game.

The players have recovered and trained well over the last three days and now they're just really looking forward to getting out there again tomorrow.”

IRELAND U-20S v Scotland: Alan Tynan (Young Munster/Munster); Jack Kelly (Leinster), Gavin Mullin (Leinster), Ciaran Frawley (Leinster), Calvin Nash (Young Munster/Munster); Conor Dean (Leinster), Jack Stafford (Shannon/ Munster); Jordan Duggan (Leinster)*, Ronan Kelleher (Leinster), Charlie Connolly (Leinster); Fineen Wycherley (Young Munster/Munster), Oisin Dowling (Leinster); Sean Masterson (Connacht), Paul Boyle (Leinster) (Capt), Caelan Doris (Leinster). Replacements: Adam Moloney (Shannon/Munster), Greg McGrath (Leinster), Peter Cooper (Ulster), Jack Regan (Leinster), Gavin Coombes (Young Munster/Munster), Jonny Stewart (Ulster), Angus Curtis (Ulster) *, Michael Silvester (Leinster)*

*Denotes uncapped at this level.