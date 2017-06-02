Limerick hurlers with five debutants for Clare clash

LIMERICK senior hurling manager John Kiely has included five debutants in his side to face Clare in Sunday’s Munster senior hurling championship semi-final at Semple Stadium, Thurles, 4pm.

The five newcomers to championship hurling included in the starting line-up for the big derby clash are the Casey brothers, Mike and Peter, from Na Piarsaigh, Sean Finn, David Dempsey and Kyle Hayes.

Teenager Hayes captained the Limerick minor side that contested last September’s All-Ireland final against Tipperary.

Limerick will start with just eight survivors from the lineup that exited last year’s championship at the hands of Clare in the All-Ireland qualifiers

LIMERICK: Nickie Quaid (Effin), Sean Finn (Bruff), Richie McCarthy (Bruff), Mike Casey (Na Piarsaigh), Dan Morrissey (Ahane), Declan Hannon (Adare), Seamus Hickey (Murroe/Boher), Paul Browne (Bruff), James Ryan (Garryspillane)(Captain), Shane Dowling (Na Piarsaigh), David Dempsey (Na Piarsaigh), Cian Lynch (Patrickswell), Peter Casey (Na Piarsaigh), Kyle Hayes (Kildimo/Pallaskenry), Graeme Mulcahy (Kilmallock). Substitutes: Barry Hennessy (Kilmallock), Richie English (Doon), Gavin O Mahony (Kilmallock), Tom Condon (Knockaderry), Tom Morrissey (Ahane), Aaron Gillane (Patrickswell), Pat Ryan (Doon), Darragh O Donovan (Doon), Barry Nash (South Liberties), Colin Ryan (Pallasgreen), Alan Dempsey (Na Piarsaigh).

CLARE: Andrew Fahy; Seadna Morey, David McInerney, Patrick O'Connor; David Fitzgerald, Conor Cleary, Gearoid O'Connell; Colm Galvin, David Reidy; Tony Kelly, Podge Collins, John Conlon; Aron Shanagher, Conor McGrath, Shane O'Donnell.