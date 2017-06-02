Limerick FC look to home comforts against Bray

SIXTH-PLACED Limerick FC will look to pick up three valuable points in their final SSE Airtricity League Premier Division fixture prior to the summer break when hosting Bray Wanderers at the Markets Field this Friday night, 7.45pm.

Neil McDonald's Limerick side will be smarting from their frustrating 3-2 defeat away to Finn Harps at Finn Park on Friday night.

Lee J Lynch, with a free kick, and Paul O'Conor late on grabbed the Blues goals.

That defeat left Limerick sixth in the top flight table on 20 points, five points ahead of the relegation zone.

The Blues have now won five, drawn five and lost six of their opening 16 league fixtures. McDonald's charges will be anxious to improve on their decidedly average home form this season which has seen the side pick up just 11 points from a possible 24 in their opening 8 home league games following their return to the top flight this season.

Friday night's opponents Bray Wanderers currently sit in third place in the table seven points clear of the Blues. Bray suffered a 2-0 defeat to Shamrock Rovers in Tallaght on Tueday.

Following Friday night's game the Premier Division takes a break until Friday, June 16 when Limerick face a trip to runaway leaders Cork City. The Turners Cross clash will be televised live on Setanta Sports.

While Limerick FC suffered defeat in Ballybofey on Friday night, favourable results elsewhere ensured the Shannonsiders remained in sixth place in the Premier Division table.

Manager Neil McDonald said: "We've just got to look at ourselves; our team and our performance. That was a really good chance to stick points on the board and put up two wins on the trot - but we didn't do it and we didn't deserve it."

"There's no excuses. People say it's a long way to go but we prepared well. We did as much as we could but they scored more goals than us - and that's why they won. Nothing else.”

McDonald has indicated that he plans to bring a number of new players into the squad when the summer transfer window opens.

McDonald said: “I have been told I can (strengthen the squad). I have been on the phone non stop. I have had a few decent replies about the people I have enquired about.

”Fingers crossed that we can push that forward and I say we have a few weeks to try and bring players in to strengthen the squad as much as we can.

“I have had a couple of good responses which is excellent and we will try and continue that as much as we can.

“Bringing players across on loans or signings, it would be better if we could sign them on a permanent deal, that would be perfect, but that isn't always the scenario.

I think we will bring in as many players as we can to be fair about it to try and strengthen the squad. It is a newly promoted team that needs help.”