Limerick GAA are Boston bound this weekend

Limerick GAA are US bound this weekend, part of a delegation from civic, business, education, cultural and sporting life in Limerick, led by Mayor Kieran O’Hanlon.

It's hoped to set up a Boston branch of supporters group, Club Limerick.

Travelling are Club Limerick chairman Sean Scanlan, former county hurlers Damien Quigley and TJ Ryan and Limerick GAA Project Co-Ordinator Siobhan Scanlon.

The quartet flew out this Thursday and return on Monday.

The Mayor of Boston Martin Walsh invited the Mayor of the City and County of Limerick to visit Boston to sign a Friendship Agreement between the two cities. A number of events have been organised to showcase Limerick and an ideal place to visit and also invest in.

Club Limerick are hosting an event this Sunday June 4 to watch the Limerick v Clare Munster SHC quarter final. The Banshee Pub will host the match event, from 9am with complimentary breakfast served from 9.30am. There will be pre-match networking and preview with TJ Ryan and Damien Quigley and the Club Limerick officials.

To book breakfast text Siobhan on 00-353-87-3520395 or email info.clublimerick@gaa.ie