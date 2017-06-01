Eleven potential Limerick opponents in All Ireland SFC draw

THE Limerick senior footballers will have to wait until Monday morning June 12 to find out their opponents in round one of the All Ireland SFC Qualifiers.

After Sunday’s one point defeat to Clare in the Munster SFC quarter final, Limerick won’t now be back in action until June 24.

There will be seven potential opponents – Limerick will be in the bowl with Wexford, Fermanagh and London. Completing the line-up for the draw will be Cavan/Monaghan; Down/Armagh; Dublin/Carlow and Offaly/Westmeath.

Victory for Limerick would move Billy Lee’s side into a July 8 round two against one of the beaten provincial semi finalists.

Last season, Limerick also lost to Clare in Munster but then defeated Antrim in Belfast in round one of the Qualifiers, before losing to Cork in round two.

Before that is the Munster SHC, a weekend of club hurling and a weekend of club football championship.

Experienced duo Seanie Buckley and Ian Ryan could be back to bolster Limerick’s Qualifier quest. They missed the one point loss to Clare in the Munster SFC, but have three more weeks to prove their fitness.

There is a round of Limerick club football championship on June 16-18 and it is hoping the duo could start their first competitive games of 2017 for their respective clubs. Both trained with Limerick in the run-up to the Munster SFC but weren’t match fit to be considered for even a role off the bench.