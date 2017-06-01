Limerick confirm hurling panel to play Clare in new U-25 Munster Championship

LIMERICK have announced a 30-man panel to play in the inaugural Munster U-25 Reserve hurling competition this Sunday in Semple Stadium, Thurles.

The curtain-raiser, at 2.00, in Thurles against Clare, replaces the Munster IHC.

Limerick will use their extended U-21 panel, minus the nine on the senior panel.

The U-25s are managed by the U-21 set-up – manager Pat Donnelly (South Liberties), coach-selectors: Mikey Kiely (Ballybrown), Brian Foley (Adare) and Maurice O’Brien (Garryspillane) with strength and conditioning coach Eoin O’Donnell (Rathkeale).

As Cork and Tipperary didn’t enter the U-25 competition, victory this Sunday for Limerick will book a final against Waterford.

Captained by Na Piarsaigh’s Thomas Grimes, the Limerick team will be announced after training on Friday evening. A number of the 30-man panel won’t be available due to their Leaving Certificate.

U-25 PANEL: Eoghan McNamara and Barry Murphy (both Doon), Cian Hedderman, Josh Adams, Luke Doran (all Ballybrown), Paudie Ahern and Cian Magner Flynn (both Killeedy), Jack Cagney (Granagh-Ballingarry), Darragh Carroll (Newport, Tipperary), Kyle Dillion (Bruff), Darragh Fanning (Pallasgreen), Seamus Flanagan (Feohanagh), Thomas Grimes and Conor Boylan (both Na Piarsaigh); Robbie Hanley, Dan Joy, Oisin O’Reilly (all Kilmallock); Sean Hogan, Mike Mackey, Eoin Ryan (all Adare), Andrew La Touche Cosgrave and Lorcan Lyons (both Monaleen), Conor McSweeney and Brian Ryan (both South Liberties); Cian O’Brien (Mungret St Pauls), Jack O’Grady (Knockainey), Darragh Cotter (Castletown-Ballyagran), Willie O’Meara (Askeaton), Finn Hourigan (Murroe-Boher), Conor O’Grady (Hospital-Herbertstown)