Munster players kick-off World U-20 bid with Ireland

IRELAND U-20s, with six Munster players in their starting line-up, kick-off their World Rugby Under-20 Championship campaign against Italy in Georgia later this Wednesday, 12,30pm Irish time.

A total of eight Munster players are named in the matchday 23, including the six starters.

Current UL-Bohemian and former Castletroy College prop Joey Conway and debutant hooker Diarmuid Barron, of Garryowen FC, – a new addition to the squad – start in the front row.

The Young Munster duo of Fineen Wycherley and Gavin Coombes are included in the second and back row respectively.

Wingers Colm Hogan, formerly of Glenstal Abbey School, and Calvin Nash, the Young Munster winger who made his PRO12 debut for Munster this season, start in the backs with half backs, Shannon’s Jack Stafford and Alan Tynan, of Young Munster, named among the replacements.

Ireland, beaten finalists in the 2016 World Rugby Under-20 Championship, face Scotland in their second pool fixture on Sunday, 10am Irish time, before completing their programme of games against New Zealand on Thursday, June 8 at 12.30pm Irish time.

The Pool B opening game against Italy will be televised live on eir Sport 1.

IRELAND U-20: Jack Kelly (Dublin University/Leinster); Colm Hogan (Dublin University/Munster), Gavin Mullin (UCD/Leinster), Ciaran Frawley (UCD/Leinster), Calvin Nash (Young Munster/Munster); Conor Dean (St. Mary's College/Leinster), Jonny Stewart (Queen's University/Ulster); Joey Conway (UL Bohemians/Munster), Diarmuid Barron (Garryowen/Munster), Charlie Connolly (Dublin University/Leinster), Fineen Wycherley (Young Munster/Munster), Oisin Dowling (Lansdowne/Leinster), Marcus Rea (Queen's University/Ulster), Paul Boyle (Lansdowne/Leinster) (capt), Gavin Coombes (Young Munster/Munster).

Replacements: Ronan Kelleher (UCD/Leinster), Greg McGrath (Lansdowne/Leinster), Peter Cooper (Belfast Harlequins/Ulster), Jack Regan (UCD/Leinster), Sean Masterson (Corinthians/Connacht), Jack Stafford (Shannon/Munster), Angus Curtis (Queen's University/Ulster), Alan Tynan (Young Munster/Munster)