Six Munster players start for Irish U-20s in World Cup
Big contingent in for opening game against Italy
Calvin Nash scoring a try for the Irish U-20s against Wales
SIX Munster players have been included in Ireland’s starting team to face Italy in their World Rugby Under 20 Championship opener this Wednesday in Georgia, 12.30pm Irish time.
The Irish U-20s backline for the Pool B opener includes Young Munster’s Calvin Nash on the left wing, while ex-Glenstal Abbey School star Colm Hogan will start on the right wing.
The Ireland pack includes UL-Bohemian prop Joey Conway, Garryowen hooker Diarmuid Barron, while the Young Munster duo of Fineen Wycherley and Gavin Coombes are selected in the second row and back row respectively.
Barron will win his first cap at this level in the game.
Munster also have two representatives named on the replacements bench in Shannon’s Jack Stafford and Young Munster out-half Alan Tynan.
Speaking ahead of the opening game, Ireland U-20 coach Peter Malone said: "This Junior World Championship is always an exciting competition and the we are looking forward to the challenge ahead of us.
“We are looking forward to the game against Italy and starting the tournament. Having played them a few months ago in the 6 Nations, we know they are not a team to be underestimated, but the team are excited, focused and determined to make a good start.”
Ireland's Pool B fixtures will be shown live on Eir Sport. The tournament will also be shown on ITV and streamed via the World Rugby website.
Ireland U20 team to play Italy U20 (Kutaisi Stadium, Kutaisi, Wednesday, May 31, 3.30pm local time/12.30pm Irish time)
15. Jack Kelly (Dublin University/ Leinster)
14. Colm Hogan (Dublin University/ Munster)
13. Gavin Mullin (UCD/ Leinster)
12. Ciaran Frawley (UCD/ Leinster)
11. Calvin Nash (Young Munster / Munster)
10. Conor Dean (St. Mary's/ Leinster) *
9. Jonny Stewart (Queen's University/ Ulster)
1. Joey Conway (UL Bohemians/ Munster)
2. Diarmuid Barron (Garryowen/ Munster) *
3. Charlie Connolly (Dublin University/ Leinster)
4. Fineen Wycherley (Young Munster/ Munster)
5. Oisin Dowling (Lansdowne/ Leinster)
6. Marcus Rea (Queen's University/ Ulster)
7. Paul Boyle (Lansdowne/ Leinster) Captain
8. Gavin Coombes (Young Munster/ Munster)
Replacements: 16. Ronan Kelleher (UCD/ Leinster)
17. Greg McGrath (Lansdowne/ Leinster)
18. Peter Cooper (Belfast Harlequins/ Ulster)
19. Jack Regan (UCD/ Leinster)
20. Sean Masterson (Corinthians/ Connacht)
21. Jack Stafford (Shannon/ Munster)
22. Angus Curtis (Queen's University/ Ulster) *
23. Alan Tynan (Young Munster/ Munster) *
*Denotes uncapped at this level
Ireland U-20s' World Rugby Championship Fixtures
Pool B:
Ireland v Italy
Kutaisi Stadium, Kutaisi, Wednesday, May 31, 3.30pm local time/12.30pm Irish time
Ireland v Scotland
Kutaisi Stadium, Kutaisi, Sunday, June 4, 1pm local time/10am Irish time
Ireland v New Zealand
Kutaisi Stadium, Kutaisi, Thursday, June 8, 3.30pm local time/12.30pm Irish time
Semi-Finals
Avchala Stadium or Mikheil Meskhi Stadium, Tbilisi, Tuesday, June 13
Play-Offs
Avchala Stadium or Mikheil Meskhi Stadium, Tbilisi, Sunday, June 18
