Young Munster's Skehan scoops top AIL award

YOUNG Munster’s Colm Skehan celebrated a memorable first year with the Limerick club by being voted the Ulster Bank Provincial Player of the Year for Munster at the Ulster Bank League awards.

Tighthead prop Skehan beat three nominees from Division 1A Champions Cork Constitution by public vote to take home the award.

Ireland head coach Joe Schmidt was in attendance to present Skehan and the other winners with their awards at the Aviva Stadium.

All four provinces were represented in the 15 categories.

Young Munster out-half Alan Tynan, who has been included in the Ireland U-20s squad for the upcoming World Rugby U20 Championships in Georgia, was been short-listed for the Division 1A Rising Star award. However, the accolade went to Cork Con out-half Tomas Quinlan on Thursday night.

Harry Fleming, of UL-Bohemian, was nominated in the Division 1B Player of the Year category. However, the accolade went to Jordan Conroy, of Buccaneers.

While Cork Con won the Rising Star Award through Quinlan, the Temple Hill club were also celebrating Captain Niall Kenneally picking up the Division 1A Player of the Year while head coach Brian Hickey was named as Division 1A Coach of the Year.

IRFU President Stephen Hilditch commented in relation to the Ulster Bank League awards: “The Ulster Bank League allows clubs to showcase their talent, their communities and the values rugby represents.

“These awards are a welcome recognition of the dedication and commitment of not just the players but the volunteers in our clubs that represent the bedrock of our game.

“On behalf of the IRFU I would like to congratulate the individual winners and their clubs and express our gratitude to Ulster Bank for their continuing support of our national Club competition.”