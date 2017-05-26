Limerick FC lose away to Finn Harps

LIMERICK FC remain sixth in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division, five points above the relegation zone, after suffering a frustrating 3-2 defeat to Finn Harps at Ballybofey on Friday night.

Limerick FC’s disappointing run at Finn Park continued as the Blues lost out to the Co Donegal side at the scene of their relegation play-off defeat in late 2015.

Harps took the lead through Ciaran O’Connor from close range after just eight minutes, before Lee J Lynch scored a dramatic equaliser for the Blues when his free-kick from near the touchline flew into the net.

The home side regained the lead when Danny Morrissey tapped home from a pin point cross from McAleer, before Caolan McAleer added a terrific third goal for Harps approaching half-time.

Limerick captain Shane Duggan appeared injured at half time and was duly replaced by Paul O’Conor - reverting to a more familiar 4-2-3-1 when Ian Turner came on.

A late goal from Limerick substitute O’Conor in the 86th minute made for an exciting conclusion in manager Neil McDonald’s first game in complete charge of the Blues.

While Harps’ goalscorer Morrissey was sent off late on for a dangerous tackle on O’Conor, the home side held on for a precious victory.

Next up for Limerick is a crucial home fixture with Bray Wanderers at the Markets Field on Friday night next, June 2, at 7.45pm.

FINN HARPS: Ciaran Gallagher; Gareth Harkin, Packie Mailey, Killian Cantwell, Ciaran Coll; Caolan McAleer (Micky Funston, 74), Sean Houston, Paddy McCourt (Tommy Bonner, 68), Ethan Boyle; Ciaran O’Connor, Danny Morrissey.

LIMERICK FC: Freddy Hall; Shaun Kelly, Tony Whitehead (Dean Clarke, 82), Robbie Williams, Tommy Robson; Lee-J Lynch, Batien Hery, Shane Duggan (Paul O’Conor, 46), Chiedozie Ogbene; Chris Mulhall (Ian Turner, 55), Rodrigo Tosi.

REFEREE: Keith Kennedy (Northern Ireland)