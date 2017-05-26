Munster unchanged ahead of PRO12 final clash with Scarlets

MUNSTER director of rugby Rassie Erasmus has resisted the urge to make any changes for the Munster team to face Scarlets in the Guinness PRO12 final this Saturday.

The 15 that will take to the pitch at the Aviva Stadium at 6.15pm on Saturday will be the same that beat Scarlets’ Welsh compatriots Ospreys 23-3 in Thomond Park last weekend.

Indeed a clean bill of health means Erasmus keeps faith with the semi-final winning matchday 23 as Munster go in search of their first Championship title since 2011.

Donnacha Ryan, who will play his last game for the province he has served with such distinction, will win his 167th cap, while Patrickswell Lion Conor Murray hits his own century of appearances for Munster – the tenth player of the current squad to reach this 100 cap milestone.

Francis Saili and replacement Jean Deysel are also set for their final involvement with the province.

Munster: Simon Zebo; Andrew Conway, Francis Saili, Rory Scannell, Keith Earls; Tyler Bleyendaal, Conor Murray; Dave Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell, John Ryan; Donnacha Ryan, Billy Holland; Peter O’Mahony – capt., Tommy O’Donnell, CJ Stander.

Replacements: Rhys Marshall, Brian Scott, Stephen Archer, Jean Deysel, Jack O’Donoghue, Duncan Williams, Ian Keatley, Jaco Taute.