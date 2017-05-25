Two debuts in Limerick football team to play Clare in Munster SFC

BILLY Lee has named his Limerick football team for Sunday’s Munster SFC quarter final against Clare in Ennis.

There are two debuts in team but first championship starts for Fr Caseys duo Daniel Daly and David Ward and St Senans’ James Naughton.

The Abbeyfeale duo will be making their debuts, but Naughton was introduced as a sub in last Summer’s All Ireland SFC Qualifier defeat to Cork.

Indeed there are just seven remaining in the starting team from that defeat in Thurles – Donal O’Sullivan, Johnny McCarthy, Sean O’Dea, Brian Fanning, Darragh Treacy, Garrrett Noonan and Peter Nash.

Returning to the team are Ger Collins and Seamus O’Carroll – both named in the full forward line after withdrawing from the inter-county set-up in recent years.

Limerick’s footballers seek a first Munster SFC win since the 2012 defeat of Waterford.

But they are 7/2 outsiders for the provincial quarter final in Ennis, against a Clare side that reached the 2016 All Ireland SFC quarter final.

Limerick are bidding to reach a June 10/11 semi final against Kerry in Killarney, but Clare have knocked Limerick out of the last two Munster Championships.

Another opening round defeat for Limerick will mean an All Ireland SFC Qualifier with a tie on June 24.

LIMERICK: Donal O’Sullivan (Monaleen); Daniel Daly (Fr Caseys), Johnny McCarthy (St Kierans), Sean O’Dea (Kilteely-Dromkeen); Paul White (Rathkeale), Iain Corbett (Newcastle West), Brian Fanning (Pallasgreen); Darragh Treacy (St Kierans), David Ward (Fr Caseys); Peter Nash (Kildimo-Pallaskenry), James Naughton (St Senans), Garrett Noonan (Dromcollogher-Broadford); Seamus O’Carroll (Castleknock, Dublin), Danny Neville (Ballysteen), Ger Collins (Monaleen). Subs: Brian Scanlon (Gerald Griffins), Tony McCarthy (Kildimo-Pallaskenry), Padraig Quinn (Monaleen), Jamie Lee (Newcastle West), Padraig Scanlon (Glin), Josh Ryan (Oola), Sean McSweeney (St Kierans), Padraig De Brun (Firies, Kerry), Sean Sheehan (Rathkeale), Bill Creamer (Cappamore), Jamie McGarry (Claughaun).