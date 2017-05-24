Limerick FC secure precious win at Bohemians

LIMERICK FC picked up their first win in seven SSE Airtricity League Premier Division fixtures when recording a precious 2-1 victory over Bohemians at Dalymount Park on Tuesday night.

The win has moved sixth-placed Limerick six points clear of the relegation zone. The Blues are also just four points off fourth-placed Derry City.

A late own goal from Daniel Byrne helped the Shannonsiders pick up the three precious points on offer.

Chiedozie Ogbene’s 82nd minute header from Bastien Hery's cross looked to be going wide before Byrne knocked it into his own net.

Bohs were reduced finished with 10 men when Dylan Hayes was shown straight red card for a foul on Ogbene in stoppage time.

Limerick had taken a 1-0 lead on 15 minutes. Bastien Hery’s free-kick into the box was flicked on by Robbie Williams for Rodrigo Tosi to score with a well-placed looping header.

It was the Brazilian’s seventh league goal of the season.

The Gypsies drew level on the half hour mark when Keith Ward picked out a sublime low pass across the box for Georgie Poynton who confidently drove his shot past Freddy Hall.

Next up for Limerick is a trip to Finn Park, Ballybofey to face Finn Harps on Friday night, 7.45pm. It will be the first time that new Limerick manager Neil McDonald will take full charge of the side.

BOHEMIANS: Shane Supple; Dylan Hayes, Rob Cornwall, Dano Byrne, Lorcan Fitzgerald; Fuad Sule, Oscar Brennan (Ian Morris 79); Georgie Poynton, Keith Ward (Philip Gannon 84), Paddy Kavanagh (Jamie Doyle 84); Dinny Corcoran.

LIMERICK FC: Freddy Hall; Shaun Kelly, Barry Cotter (Tony Whitehead 71), Robbie Williams, Tommy Robson; Lee-J Lynch, Shane Duggan, Bastien Hery, Chedozie Ogbene; Chris Mulhall (Dean Clarke 78), Rodrigo Tosi.

REFEREE: Graham Kelly (Cork)