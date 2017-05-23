Nigel Owens to referee Munster's PRO12 final with Scarlets

WELSH referee Nigel Owens has been appointed to take charge of this Saturday's Guinness PRO12 Final between Munster Rugby and Scarlets at the Aviva Stadium, 6.15pm.

Forty five-year-old Owens is the most experienced referee in the PRO12 and this appointment will mark the fifth occasion that he has taken change of the Championship Final.

It has been a landmark year for the official who made his 150th appearance in the PRO12 at Judgement Day, while two weeks ago he refereed his sixth European Cup Final at Edinburgh's BT Murrayfield.

The rest of the match-day officials include Assistant Referee 1 David Wilkinson (IRFU), while running the opposite touchline will be Ian Davies (WRU). Neil Paterson (SRU) will serve as Television Match Official.

Owens made his first appearance in the Celtic League when he took charge of Border Reivers v Connacht on August 30, 2002.

Since then Owens has gone on to take charge of four finals in the PRO12 and six European Cup Finals. Following on from Alain Rolland, Owens became the second referee from the Guinness PRO12 to referee a World Cup Final in 2015 when he oversaw New Zealand versus Australia at Twickenham.