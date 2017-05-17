Brendan Guilfoyle to head Old Crescent coaching team

OLD Crescent RFC have announced a new senior coaching management structure for next season.

Brendan Guilfoyle will take over from Joe Nix as Head Coach for the 2017/2018 season.

Experienced Back-row forward Guilfoyle will continue with his playing career.

Old Crescent RFC have thanked to Joe Nix for his ‘hard work and commitment to the club over the last three years as Head Coach with the senior side.’

In a statement issued this Wednesday, the club said they are delighted that Joe Nix will continue to be involved with senior rugby at Rosbrien.

Eugene McGovern and Brian Tuohy will continue in their roles as Director of Rugby and Backs Coach to the Old Crescent senior team for next term. Tommy Pratt will continue as Chairman of Rugby.

Old Crescent narrowly missed out on promotion to Division 2A of the Ulster Bank League next season, losing out to Armagh in their play-off final last month.