Late late equaliser for Limerick FC rescues draw with Derry

LIMERICK FC SNATCHED a very late point at the Markets Field on Saturday evening as Chiedozie Ogbene's last minute strike stole a share of the spoils from Derry City.

The hosts started brighter - finding joy in wide areas against Derry’s three at the back, but the first real menacing effort of the game came via the boot of Harry Monaghan.

Some excellent interplay between Nicky Low and Barry McNamee afforded Monaghan the chance, but his drive from thirty yards whistled just wide.

Just shy of 20 minutes played, Limerick crafted the best chance of the half. Great movement from Lee-J Lynch was him gain possession deep in the Derry half.

Tommy Robson offered the overlap down the left while Dean Clarke nipped in between McDermott and Barry.

He turned the former before shooting back across Ger Doherty. The City captain did excellently to save with his feet, before tipping over Shane Duggan’s follow-up.

The first half quickly became a tale of two goalkeepers as Brendan Clarke took his turn in the spotlight. Limerick lost possession in their own half and Aaron McEneff picked up the scraps.

His shot from distance stung Clarke’s palms, and he could only parry.

The in-rushing Nathan Boyle got a toe to the rebound but the Limerick stopper denied him with an outstretched glove.

The second half lacked the same tactical edge as the first.

Unfortunately for Limerick, the Candystripes dominated and duly took the lead just ten minutes from time. The impressive Aaron McEneff swung in a corner from the left before Aaron Barry rose highest at the near post to nod past Brendan Clarke in the Limerick goal.

Willie Boland made two changes then - introducing John O'Flynn and Bastien Hery but they failed to craft anything of note.

Just as the clock was due to expire, a goalmout scramble saw the ball find its way to substitute Chiedozie Ogbene at the back post who finished to the roof of the net, to send Limerick fans into raptures.

Limerick: Brendan Clarke; Shaun Kelly, Tony Whitehead, Robbie Williams, Tommy Robson; Paul O'Conor (Bastien Hery, 80), Shane Duggan; Chris Mulhall (John O’Flynn, 80), Lee-J Lynch, Dean Clarke; Rodrigo Tosi (Chiedozie Ogbene, 63).

Derry City: Ger Doherty; Conor McDermott, Aaron Barry, Dean Jarvis; Ronan Curtis, Aaron McEneff, Nicky Low, Harry Monaghan, Josh Daniels (Mark Timlin, 67); Barry McNamee; Nathan Boyle (Mikhail Kennedy, 67).

Referee: Sean Grant (Wexford).