Limerick Premier intermediate hurling round three previews

ALL eight Premier IHC teams are in action this weekend as the second-tier competition heads into its third round.

Blackrock and Murroe-Boher put their unbeaten records on the line when the sides meet in Hospital, while Effin, Garryspillane and Mungret-St Pauls will be anxious to get their first points of the campaign.

Pallasgreen v Feohanagh

Friday, May 12 at 7pm in Kilfinane

A last-gasp Colin Ryan sideline cut secured a dramatic draw for Pallasgreen against Blackrock. It was the east Limerick side’s first outing of the season after being promoted from the IHC last year.

Feohanagh, after losing to Bruree in round one, bounced back with an impressive 1-20 to 1-16 win over Garryspillane. John F Reidy’s superb individual goal was the key score for the side coached by Danny O’Donoghue.

The west Limerick men will be looking for a repeat effort on Friday night.

Blackrock v Murroe-Boher

Saturday, May 13 at 7pm in Hospital

Both sides have beaten Effin, while Murroe-Boher beat Mungret-St Paul’s in round one, with Blackrock drawing last time out.

Seanie Tobin is the leading scorer in the championship so far with 1-19, while Blackrock have been helped by Paudie Leahy’s contribution of 0-20 in their two matches.

Bruree v Effin

Sunday, May 14 at 1.15pm in Kilmallock

Bruree go into this south Limerick derby as favourites after the 2015 champions started this campaign with wins over Feohanagh and Mungret. Effin, oare looking for their first points.

Garryspillane v Mungret-St Pauls

Sunday, May 14 at 7pm in Bruff

Both teams head into this game on the back of defeats last weekend. Garryspillane opened their championship with a loss to Feohanagh while last year’s IHC champions have lost their two games to date.