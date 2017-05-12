Limerick SHC round two match previews

THIS weekend sees the second round of the Credit Union County SHC with six more matches down for decision.

Round one saw no upsets with the big guns all coming out on top. Defending champions Patrickswell take on 2016 winners Na Piarsaigh in the pick of the fixtures, while 2015 champions Kilmallock face South Liberties in Bruff.

Ahane v Ballybrown

Saturday, May 13, 6pm in the Gaelic Grounds.

Both teams suffered defeat in round one and will be looking to recover from their losses. After Kilmallock and Doon, these sides will have aspirations of getting out of the group and into the knock-out stage.

Ballybrown, beaten in the final last year, were a distant second best against Kilmallock last weekend, while Ahane were beaten by Doon.

Kilmallock v South Liberties

Saturday, May 13, 7.30pm in Bruff.

Kilmallock were 4-17 to 0-16 winners when the sides met last year. In fact, this is the fourth year in a row the sides have met in the group, with the Balbec winning each time - by an average margin of 13 points.

However, South Liberties got their season off and running with a late victory over Bruff, scoring the last four points. Ardcoil Ris student Brian Ryan the hero with 0-10.

Bruff v Doon

Friday, May 12 at 7.30pm in Caherconlish

After suffering a defeat to South Liberties in round one, Bruff will in all likelihood need at least three points to avoid the relegation play-off. The games don’t get any easier and the south Limerick side go into this tie as underdogs.

Na Piarsaigh v Patrickswell

Saturday, May 13 at 7.45pm in the Gaelic Grounds

Undoubtedly, the tie of the round sees the champions of the last two seasons face off in the Gaelic Grounds.

Patrickswell, the champions, squeezed over the line against Adare with a 0-16 to 0-14 win, thanks to late points from Aaron Gillane and Andrew Carroll.

Monaleen v Cappamore

Saturday, May 13 at 7.15pm in Caherconlish.

This match is a repeat of last year’s Premier IHC final which Monaleen won 1-17 to 2-11.

When the sides met in the round-robin stage last year, the Castletroy club also emerged three point winners.

Adare v Knockainey

Sunday, May 14 at 3pm in Kilmallock.

Despite leading for most of the game, Adare suffered defeat at the hands of three late Patrickswell points in their opening fixture.

Knockainey fared only slightly better, drawing with Monaleen.

Adare will hope both John Fitzgibbon and Declan Hannon start after injuries.