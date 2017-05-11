Limerick minor hurlers face Waterford in Munster MHC

THE Limerick minor hurlers go in search of a Munster minor hurling championship semi final spot this Thursday evening.

Limerick play Waterford in the Gaelic Grounds at 7.00 with a June 28 semi final away to Clare the prize for John Mulqueen’s men.

The Limerick minor hurling manager is hoping his side can come back from a disappointing first round defeat to Tipperary, and get their Munster MHC bid back on track.

Limerick, attempting to reach their fifth final in a row at the grade, conceded 1-2 in injury time in their first round defeat as they fell to a 4-15 to 2-18 defeat in a thrilling game in Thurles.

Waterford have already suffered heavy defeats to Clare and Cork - by 18 and 19-points respectively.

However, the Bruff-man is insisting that his side will not underestimate the Deise.

Mulqueen and his management team travelled to Pairc Ui Rinn to see Thursday’s opponents lose to Cork, and says the score wasn’t a fair reflection of Waterford’s ability.

“They were missing three or four and they didn’t start well,” Mulqueen said. “They took off players at half time and early in the second half knowing they had a third chance.

“They are a strong, physical unit,” he added.

While Limerick came off on the wrong end of a high scoring contest in Thurles, Mulqueen is expecting a totally different type of game in the Gaelic Grounds.

“It will not be as open, it will be a different type of game. Waterford set up like the senior side,” he revealed.

Limerick make one change from the side who lost to Tipperary with Mallow’s Daithi Heffernan coming into goals. Heffernan, son of Pat, who played with Limerick in the mid-90’s, played Harty Cup hurling with CBC Cork this year.

“Daithi has been the Academy ‘keeper all the way up along and now he has his opportunity.”

Also coming into the match-day panel are Jason Fitzgibbon and Eoin Sheehan.

LIMERICK: Daithi Heffernan (Mallow); Conor Flahive (Mungret), Conor Nicholas (Monaleen), Ciaran Barry (Ahane); Mikey O’Brien (Doon), Jerome Boylan (Na Piarsaigh), Dan Minehan (Ahane); Michael O’Grady (Knockainey), Rory Duff (Mungret); Paul O’Riordan (Bruff), Paul O’Brien (Mungret), David Woulfe (Kilmallock); Dylan O’Shea (Garryspillane), Ronan Connolly (Adare), Ryan Tobin (Garryspillane). Subs: Gearoid Barry (Kilmallock), Kevin Bonar (Bruff), Ken Byrnes (Old Christians), Calvin Carroll (Patrickswell), Jason Fitzgibbon (Cappamore), David Moloney (Monaleen), Brian O Grady (Kilteely-Dromkeen), Jack Ryan (Doon), Eoin Sheehan (Garryspillane).