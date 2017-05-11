LIMERICK GAA fixtures for the period May 11-17.

Thursday May 11

South Junior B Football League Round 4

Castletown-Ballyagran v Camogue Rovers in Ballyagran at 7:30pm; Galtee Gaels v Galbally in Kilbehenny at 7:45pm

Friday May 12

Credit Union Senior Hurling Championship Group 1 Round 2

Bruff v Doon in Caherconlish at 7.30pm

LIT Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship Round 3

Pallasgreen v Feohanagh in Kilfinane at 7pm

Nick Grene Sportsground Intermediate Hurling Championship Round 2

Hospital-Herbertstown v Newcastle West in Ballyagran at 7pm; St Kierans v Dromin-Athlacca in Ballingarry at 7pm

City Minor Football Championship

St Patricks v Na Piarsaigh in Rhebogue at 7pm

Saturday May 13

Credit Union Senior Hurling Championship Group 1 Round 2

Kilmallock v South Liberties in Bruff at 7:30pm; Ahane v Ballybrown in Gaelic Grounds at 6.00

Credit Union Senior Hurling Championship Group 2 Round 2

Na Piarsaigh v Patrickswell in the Gaelic Grounds at 7:45pm; Monaleen v Cappamore in Caherconlish at 7.15pm

LIT Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship

Blackrock v Murroe-Boher in Hospital at 7pm

LIT Intermediate Hurling Championship Round 2

Croom v Claughaun-Old Christians in Clarina at 7pm; Knockaderry v Glenroe in Kilmallock at 7pm

West Junior B Hurling League

Killeedy v Feohanagh in Quaid Park at 7:30pm; Granagh-Ballingarry v Duagh in Ballingarry at 7pm

Sunday May 14

Credit Union Senior Hurling Championship Group 2 Round 2

Adare v Knockainey in Kilmallock at 3pm

LIT Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship Round 3

Bruree v Effin in Kilmallock at 1:15pm; Garryspillane v Mungret St Pauls in Bruff at 7pm

Nick Green Sportsground Intermediate Hurling Championship Round 2

Granagh-Ballingarry v Kildimo-Pallaskenry in Askeaton at 12noon; Dromcollogher-Broadford v Na Pairsaigh in Croagh at 7pm

West Junior A Hurling Championship

Tournafulla v Monagea in Quaid Park at 2:30pm; Adare v Askeaton in Ballingarry at 7pm

South Junior Football League

Dromin-Athlacca v Bruff in Athlacca at 5pm

Monday May 15

West Junior B Hurling Championship

Feenagh-Killeedy v Tournafulla in Quaid Park at 7:30pm

West Junior B Hurling League

Askeaton v Knockaderry in Askeaton at 7:15pm

City Junior A Hurling League

Monaleen v Patrickswell in Monaleen at 7pm; Na Piarsaigh v Mungret St Pauls in Caherdavin at 7pm

City Junior B Hurling League

Kildimo-Pallaskenry v Ballybrown in Mungret at 7pm

U-15 Hurling Division 1

Ballybrown v Mungret St. Paul's in Ballybrown at 6.15pm; Newcastle West v Patrickswell in Newcastle West at 6.15pm; Monaleen v Southside Gaels in Monaleen at 6.15pm; Kilpeacon v Ballyhoura Gaels in Crecora at 7.15pm

U-15 Hurling Division 2

Askeaton Ballysteen Kilcornan v Belville Gaels in Askeaton at 6.15pm; Kildimo-Pallaskenry v Ahane in Pallaskenry at 6.15pm; Adare v Knockaderry in Adare at 6.15pm; Bruff v Glenroe in Bruff at 6.15pm; Garryspillane v Na Piarsaigh in Knocklong at 6.15pm

U-15 Hurling Division 3

Killeedy v Croom in Killeedy at 6.15pm; Rathkeale v St Kierans in The Bog Garden 6.45pm; Pallasgreen v Dromin Athlacca Banogue in Pallasgreen at 6.15pm; Caherline v Knockainey in Caherconlish at 7pm

Tuesday May 16

All County Hurling League Division 5 Group 1 Round 4

Crecora-Mainster v Tournafulla in Crecora at 7:30pm

All County Senior Football League Division 1 Round 3

St Patricks v Na Piarsaigh in Rhebogue at 7:30pm; Monaleen v Newcastle West in Monaleen at 7:30pm; Dromcollogher-Broadford v St Kierans in Dromcollogher at 7:30pm; Rathkeale v Fr Caseys in The Bog Garden at 7:30pm

All County Football League Division 2 Round 3

Adare v Mountcollins in Adare at 7:30pm; Oola v Ballysteen in Oola at 7:30pm; St Senans v Galbally in Foynes at 7:30pm; Castlemahon v Athea in Quaid Park at 7:30pm

All County Football League Division 3 Round 3

Galtee Gaels v Claughaun in Kilbehenny at 7:30pm; Mungret St Pauls v Bruff in Mungret at 7:30pm; Cappamore v Kilteely-Dromkeen in Cappamore at 7:30pm; Glin v Pallasgreen in Glin at 7:30pm

All County Football League Division 4 Round 3

Croom v Abbey Sarsfields in Croom at 7:30pm; Gerald Griffins v Fr Caseys in Pairc Abha Bhan at 7:30pm; Newcastle West v Ballylanders in Newcastle West at 7:30pm; Ahane v Cappagh in Mackey Park at 7:30pm

Wednesday May 17

U-14 Hurling Division 1

Bruff v Monaleen in Bruff at 6.15pm; Murroe-Boher v Ballybrown in Murroe at 6.15pm; Newcastle West v Patrickswell in Newcastle West at 6.45pm; Cois Laoi Gaels v Mungret St. Pauls in Effin at 7pm

U-14 Hurling 13-a-side

Monagea v Croagh-Kilfinny in Monagea at 6.15pm