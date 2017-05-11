Limerick GAA fixtures
LIMERICK GAA fixtures for the period May 11-17.
Thursday May 11
South Junior B Football League Round 4
Castletown-Ballyagran v Camogue Rovers in Ballyagran at 7:30pm; Galtee Gaels v Galbally in Kilbehenny at 7:45pm
Friday May 12
Credit Union Senior Hurling Championship Group 1 Round 2
Bruff v Doon in Caherconlish at 7.30pm
LIT Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship Round 3
Pallasgreen v Feohanagh in Kilfinane at 7pm
Nick Grene Sportsground Intermediate Hurling Championship Round 2
Hospital-Herbertstown v Newcastle West in Ballyagran at 7pm; St Kierans v Dromin-Athlacca in Ballingarry at 7pm
City Minor Football Championship
St Patricks v Na Piarsaigh in Rhebogue at 7pm
Saturday May 13
Credit Union Senior Hurling Championship Group 1 Round 2
Kilmallock v South Liberties in Bruff at 7:30pm; Ahane v Ballybrown in Gaelic Grounds at 6.00
Credit Union Senior Hurling Championship Group 2 Round 2
Na Piarsaigh v Patrickswell in the Gaelic Grounds at 7:45pm; Monaleen v Cappamore in Caherconlish at 7.15pm
LIT Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship
Blackrock v Murroe-Boher in Hospital at 7pm
LIT Intermediate Hurling Championship Round 2
Croom v Claughaun-Old Christians in Clarina at 7pm; Knockaderry v Glenroe in Kilmallock at 7pm
West Junior B Hurling League
Killeedy v Feohanagh in Quaid Park at 7:30pm; Granagh-Ballingarry v Duagh in Ballingarry at 7pm
Sunday May 14
Credit Union Senior Hurling Championship Group 2 Round 2
Adare v Knockainey in Kilmallock at 3pm
LIT Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship Round 3
Bruree v Effin in Kilmallock at 1:15pm; Garryspillane v Mungret St Pauls in Bruff at 7pm
Nick Green Sportsground Intermediate Hurling Championship Round 2
Granagh-Ballingarry v Kildimo-Pallaskenry in Askeaton at 12noon; Dromcollogher-Broadford v Na Pairsaigh in Croagh at 7pm
West Junior A Hurling Championship
Tournafulla v Monagea in Quaid Park at 2:30pm; Adare v Askeaton in Ballingarry at 7pm
South Junior Football League
Dromin-Athlacca v Bruff in Athlacca at 5pm
Monday May 15
West Junior B Hurling Championship
Feenagh-Killeedy v Tournafulla in Quaid Park at 7:30pm
West Junior B Hurling League
Askeaton v Knockaderry in Askeaton at 7:15pm
City Junior A Hurling League
Monaleen v Patrickswell in Monaleen at 7pm; Na Piarsaigh v Mungret St Pauls in Caherdavin at 7pm
City Junior B Hurling League
Kildimo-Pallaskenry v Ballybrown in Mungret at 7pm
U-15 Hurling Division 1
Ballybrown v Mungret St. Paul's in Ballybrown at 6.15pm; Newcastle West v Patrickswell in Newcastle West at 6.15pm; Monaleen v Southside Gaels in Monaleen at 6.15pm; Kilpeacon v Ballyhoura Gaels in Crecora at 7.15pm
U-15 Hurling Division 2
Askeaton Ballysteen Kilcornan v Belville Gaels in Askeaton at 6.15pm; Kildimo-Pallaskenry v Ahane in Pallaskenry at 6.15pm; Adare v Knockaderry in Adare at 6.15pm; Bruff v Glenroe in Bruff at 6.15pm; Garryspillane v Na Piarsaigh in Knocklong at 6.15pm
U-15 Hurling Division 3
Killeedy v Croom in Killeedy at 6.15pm; Rathkeale v St Kierans in The Bog Garden 6.45pm; Pallasgreen v Dromin Athlacca Banogue in Pallasgreen at 6.15pm; Caherline v Knockainey in Caherconlish at 7pm
Tuesday May 16
All County Hurling League Division 5 Group 1 Round 4
Crecora-Mainster v Tournafulla in Crecora at 7:30pm
All County Senior Football League Division 1 Round 3
St Patricks v Na Piarsaigh in Rhebogue at 7:30pm; Monaleen v Newcastle West in Monaleen at 7:30pm; Dromcollogher-Broadford v St Kierans in Dromcollogher at 7:30pm; Rathkeale v Fr Caseys in The Bog Garden at 7:30pm
All County Football League Division 2 Round 3
Adare v Mountcollins in Adare at 7:30pm; Oola v Ballysteen in Oola at 7:30pm; St Senans v Galbally in Foynes at 7:30pm; Castlemahon v Athea in Quaid Park at 7:30pm
All County Football League Division 3 Round 3
Galtee Gaels v Claughaun in Kilbehenny at 7:30pm; Mungret St Pauls v Bruff in Mungret at 7:30pm; Cappamore v Kilteely-Dromkeen in Cappamore at 7:30pm; Glin v Pallasgreen in Glin at 7:30pm
All County Football League Division 4 Round 3
Croom v Abbey Sarsfields in Croom at 7:30pm; Gerald Griffins v Fr Caseys in Pairc Abha Bhan at 7:30pm; Newcastle West v Ballylanders in Newcastle West at 7:30pm; Ahane v Cappagh in Mackey Park at 7:30pm
Wednesday May 17
U-14 Hurling Division 1
Bruff v Monaleen in Bruff at 6.15pm; Murroe-Boher v Ballybrown in Murroe at 6.15pm; Newcastle West v Patrickswell in Newcastle West at 6.45pm; Cois Laoi Gaels v Mungret St. Pauls in Effin at 7pm
U-14 Hurling 13-a-side
Monagea v Croagh-Kilfinny in Monagea at 6.15pm
