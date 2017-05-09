One change for Limerick minor footballers in Munster final bid

LIMERICK minor football manager John Ryan has made one change to the side who beat Waterford for this Wednesday night’s Munster MFC semi-final with Clare.

Banogue’s Adam Costelloe comes into the side at corner forward in place of David Burke for the clash in the Gaelic Grounds at 7pm.

Colm Moran, the vice-captain of the side, retains his starting position after recovering from an injury received in the win over Waterford.

Noel Callanan, who has been impressive for St Kierans in the SFC, is once again named at centre forward.

Calvin Moran, who got the crucial goal in that first round win, is on the bench again as Limerick look to reach their first decider since 1998, and only their fifth ever MFC final.

“We are 60-minutes away from a Munster final and reaching an All-Ireland quarter-final. Winning the first round was our initial target and we have this prize on offer,” manager John Ryan said ahead of the Wednesday semi-final, which throws in at 7pm.

“There is not a lot between Limerick, Clare, Tipperary and Waterfordso we know that what we need is one big hour of football.”

When the sides met last year, Clare emerged as one point winners, 0-9 to 1-5.

LIMERICK: Cian Walsh (St. Senans); Mark Quinlan (Galbally), Eoin Burke (St. Kierans), Cillian Ferris (Ballysteen); Padraig Power, (Rathkeale), Jack Fitzgerald (Adare), James Cummins (Galbally); Karl Moloney (Crecora/Manister) (Captain), Liam Kennedy (St. Kierans); Barry Coleman (Rathkeale), Noel Callanan (St. Kierans), Rory O Brien (Fr. Caseys); Adam Costelloe (Banogue), Colm Moran (Mungret/St.Pauls), Sean Ryan (Athea)