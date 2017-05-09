Limerick District league junior soccer teams of the year selected

Limerick Leader junior soccer correspondent Pat Sheehan had a huge response to the request for nominations for the 2016/17 Limerick District League teams of the season.

The upcoming Junior Soccer awards where Local Business' and Benefactors have put up awards for the Divisional Player of the Year resulted in a much larger than usual interest.

We invited all the clubs in the League's to submit nominations from their own teams along with any opposition players they would like to see recognised.

As always, the results are not scientific, and no doubt deserving players will have slipped through the net. However the final lists are those players who drew most support and fully deserve the recognition.

The final make-up of the various teams was decided, not by the Internet "experts" who never lined a field, put up nets, washed gear or any of the other various chores associated with running a club, but by the people who voluntarily give their time selflessly for the good of others.

No doubt there will be much disagreement but it is heartening to see the interest shown by the people who are doing the work on the ground.

As usual there were many close calls, in some cases one vote could have separated seven or eight players. In many cases we were forced to adjust the "formation" of a team to fit in the most popular selections. In particular centre halves seemed to outgun their full backs forcing a few of the Divisions into a 3-5-2 formation.

A number of players were unlucky to just miss out in the top flight, most notably AJ O’Connor, Adam Frahill, Eddie O'Donovan, Barry Sheedy and Shane Walsh with another dozen or so just another vote behind them.

Shane Clarke was a near unanimous choice while his striker partner chosen was Barry Quinn. The Moyross striker, part of a side that just missed the drop, played a huge part in his side's survival and is well deserving of his selection.

The story of the season has been the resurgence of Damien Collins. The veteran Aisling defender was plodding his way through the lower Divisions over the last decade but under Mike McCarthy has re-emerged as one of the most effective centre backs in the League.

In some of the lower Divisions players who transferred from one Division to another split their appeal and fell between the cracks while others, despite their attraction, did not play enough of the season to feature.

In the Youth and U-17s, we tried to keep the players to their actual age group.

Regardless, well done to all who made the cut.

The Junior Soccer awards will be held in the Janesboro Club on Friday May 19 at 9.00pm. It is open to all and the "Player of the Year" will selected from the players listed in the Team of the Season for each of the Divisions, so it is hoped all can attend.

Unfortunately as there will be alcohol served on the night, the event is closed to U-17 and Youth players.

PREMIER LEAGUE TEAM OF THE SEASON (3-5-2)

1 Gary Neville (Pike Rvs), 2 John Mullane (Fairview Rgs), 3 Damien Collins (Aisling Annacotty), 4 Pat Mullins (Pike Rvs), 5 Danny O'Neill (Janesboro), 6 James McGrath (Nenagh), 7 Steven Bradley (Janesboro), 8 Darragh Rainsford (Fairview Rgs), 9 Shane Clarke (Janesboro), 10 Barry Quinn (Moyross), 11 Adrian Power (Janesboro), Subs; 12 John Connery (Pike Rvs), 13 Dermot Fitzgerald (Ballynanty Rvs), 14 John Tierney (Janesboro), 15 Eoin Hanrahan (Pike Rvs), 16 Aaron Savage (Nenagh)

DIVISION 1A TEAM OF THE YEAR

1 Darren Glasheen (Prospect), 2 Niall Hourigan (Holycross), 3 Keith Storan (Mungret), 4 David Owens (Corbally), 5 Darren Butler (Charleville), 6 Jeremy Bridgeman (Charleville), 7 Mark Kavanagh (Charleville), 8 Tony Burke (Holycross), 9 Shane Dillon (Charleville), 10 Pat O'Callaghan (Charleville), 11 Trevor Hogan (Prospect), 12 Ciaran Carey (Charleville), 13 Gary Ward (Charleville), 14 Gearoid McCarthy (Holycross), 15 Barry Madden (Aisling), 16 Craig Hanlon (Prospect).

DIVISION 1A TEAM OF THE SEASON

1 Kevin O'Connor (Cappamore), 2 Mike Fitzgerald (Cappamore), 3 Greg Grant (Southend), 4 Adrian Finnan (Castle Rvs), 5 Adrian O’Dwyer (Cappamore), 6 Seamus Finucane (Athlunkard Villa), 7 Dean Hogan (Southend), 8 Brian Fenton (Cappamore), 9 Rob McLoughlin (Cappamore), 10 Stephen McNamara (Castle Rvs), 11 Darren Hanley (Castle Rvs), 12 Joe Shanahan (Cappamore), 13 Ryan McCormack (Hyde Rgs), 14 Pat Hehir (Kilfrush), 15 Brian O'Leary (Cappamore), 16 Shane Byrne (Caherdavin), 17 Sean O'Connor (Cappamore).

DIVISION 2A TEAM OF THE SEASON

1 Kieran Simmonds (Coonagh), 2 Eoin Martin (Coonagh), 3 Jon Power (Moyross), 4 Shane Mulready (Croom Utd), 5 Graham Minogue (Coonagh), 6 Aidan Morrissey (Croom Utd), 7 Brendan O’ Dwyer (Shelbourne), 8 Joey Sheehan (Coonagh), 9 Jack O'Donovan (Shelbourne), 10 Gordon McKevitt (Coonagh), 11 Brian Purcell (Caledonians), 12 Bryan Morris (Geraldines), 13 Gary McInerney (Croom Utd), 14 Luke Ingram (Shelbourne), 15 Steve O'Shea (Croom Utd), 16 Rory O'Neill (Coonagh).

DIVISOIN 2B TEAM OF THE SEASON

1 Mark O'Callaghan (Ballylanders), 2 Jonathan McMahon (Summerville), 3 Jimmy Barry Murphy (Ballylanders), 4 Damien Patton (Aisling), 5 Alan Lyons (Star Rvs), 6 Ciaran Kelly (Ballylanders), 7 Mike Moynihan (Glenview Rvs), 8 Andrew Hartigan (Pallasgreen), 9 Sean Keane (Glenview Rvs), 10 Evan O'Grady (Summerville), 11 Declan Frewen (Ballylanders), 12 Declan O'Connor (Ballylanders), 13 Luke Davis (Star Rvs), 14 Sean Dooley (Glenview Rvs), 15 Eamon O'Mahoney (Ballylanders), 16 Pat Carroll (Glenview).

DIVISION 3A TEAM OF THE SEASON

1 James Bevan (Holycross), 2 Adam Reardon (Holycross), 3 Craig McMarlow (Janesboro), 4 Luke Butler (Parkville), 5 Dom Fitzgerald (Janesboro), 6 James Ring (Athlunkard Villa), 7 Seamus Finucane (Athlunkard Villa), 8 Paddy Moloney (Holycross), 9 Christian Kerley (Athlunkard Villa), 10 Darragh Glynn (Holycross), 11 Anthony McCormack (Janesboro), 12 Manni Ajuong (Parkville), 13 Chris Keane (Holycross), 14 Lincoln Lohan (Janesboro), 15 Brian O'Riordan (Athlunkard Villa), 16 Jason Daly (Aisling).

DIVISION 3B TEAM OF THE SEASON

1 Mike Moloney (Hill Celtic), 2 Steve Lyons (Bruff), 3 Mike Moloney (Bruff), 4 Darragh Hogan (Caherdavin), 5 Nigel McElligot (Caherdavin), 6 Tommy Fitzgibbon (Bruff), 7 John Corbett (Hill Celtic), 8 Paul Scales (Caherdavin), 9 Billy Connor (Coonagh), 10 Barry O'Sullivan (Caherdavin), 11 Anthony Tobin (Hill Celtic), 12 David Grimes (Bruff), 13 Keith O'Shea (Caherdavin), 14 Ollie Kenny (Lisnagry), 15 Sean Hanley (Herbertstown), 16 John De Fratous (Bruff).

DIVISION 4 TEAM OF THE SEASON (3-5-2)

1 Paudie Hickey (Ballynanty Rvs), 2 Andrew Meehan (Hyde Rgs), 3 Garret Ryan (Ballynanty Rvs), 4 Barry Ryan (Ballynanty Rvs), 5 Adam O'Neill (Hyde Rgs), 6 Ray McMahon (Ballynanty Rvs), 7 Richard Benn (Hyde Rgs), 8 David Ryan Rose(Newport), 9 Niall Gibbons (Mungret Reg), 10 Damian Conway (Ballynanty Rvs), 11 Kieran McInerney (Ballynanty Rvs), 12 Kevin Frost (Shelbourne), 13 Eamon Rice Athlunkard Villa, 14 Niall Danaher (Shelbourne), 15 Steve McDermott (Newport), 16 Kevin O'Brien (Newport).

YOUTHS DIVISION ONE TEAM OF THE SEASON

1 James Regan Magner (Aisling), 2 Eoin Coffey (Nenagh), 3 Dion Lynch (Ailsing), 4 Aaron Long (Fairview), 5 Jason Cross (Janesboro), 6 Dylan Sheehan (Nenagh), 7 Lee Downes (Fairview), 8 Eoghan Killian (Mungret Reg), 9 Shane Donegan (Ailsing), 10 Morgan Clancy (Fairview), 11 Sean Feeney (Ailsing), Subs; 12 Thomas Byrnes (Fairview), 13 Kennedy Tabot Ndip (Ailsing), 14 Jack Dunne (Nenagh), 15 Colm Barrett (Mungret Reg), 16 Jeff Mannion (Fairview)

YOUTHS DIVISION TWO TEAM OF THE SEASON

1 Jesse Smith (Charleville), 2 Gary Ruane (Star Rvs), 3 Thomas Hehir (Charleville), 4 Aaron O'Halloran (Geraldines), 5 Jamie Ryan (Kilfrush), 6 Evan Duhig (Star Rvs), 7 Aidan McGuane (Star Rvs), 8 Jake Moloney (Charleville), 9 Calvin Moran (Geraldines), 10 Ronan Hanley (Cappamore), 11 Alan Buckley (Kilfrush), 12 Adam McInerney (Star Rvs), 13 Jack McGuire (Kilmallock), 14 Cion O'Brien (Star Rvs), 15 James Lynch (Cappamore), 16 James Neville (Geraldines).

U-17 DIVISION ONE TEAM OF THE SEASON (3-5-2)

1 Peter Morrissey (Kilfrush), 2 Mark Quinlan (Kilfrush), 3 Adam Lipper (Pike Rvs), 4 Oisin O'Grady (Kilfrush), 5 Kian Barry (Pike Rvs), 6 Killian Moloney (Aisling), 7 TJ O’Dwyer (Pike Rvs), 8 Conor Coughlan (Aisling), 9 Eoin Murphy (Aisling), 10 Ben Kennedy (Fairview Rgs), 11 Cian Power (Pike Rvs), 12 Ger Higgins (Regional Utd), 13 Eoin O'Mahoney (Kilfrush), 14 Dan Burke (Nenagh), 15 Kieran O'Donnell (Kilfrush), 16 Alex Kiely (Fairview).

U-17 DIVISION TWO TEAM OF THE SEASON

1 Mathew Hayes (Mungret Reg), 2 Conor Myers (Mungret Reg), 3 Dylan O'Neill (Janesboro), 4 Cillian O'Malley (Mungret Reg), 5 Elliot Slattery (Newport), 6 James Lyons (Star Rvs), 7 Stephen Klein (Mungret Reg), 8 Conor Molloy (Mungret Reg), 9 Brian Thompson (Star Rvs), 10 Devlin Courtney (Newport), 11 Charlie Baker (Charleville), 12 Aaron Clifford (Mungret Reg), 13 Cameron O’Flynn (Charleville), 14 Jake Downey (Star Rvs), 15 Dan Larkin (Mungret Reg), 16 Matthew Hayes (Star Rvs).