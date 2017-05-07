Champions Patrickswell and 2014 winners Kilmallock scored wins in the Limerick SHC this Sunday.

Patrickswell scored five of the last six points to ensure a 0-16 to 0-14 win over Adare in Kilmallock.

Points from Willie Griffin and newcomer Brendan O’Connor had Adare 0-8 to 0-7 ahead at half time.

They were still ahead, 0-14 to 0-13 as the game entered injury time.

An Andrew Carroll free levelled for just the third time and then Aaron Gillane had Patrickswell ahead for the first time before another Carroll free confirmed the win for Gary Kirby’s men.

Kilmallock had a 5-18 to 1-19 win over Ballybrown.

The Balbec were 1-10 to 1-8 ahead at half time with Oisin O’Reilly getting their goal but not before a Bryan Griffin goal had raced Ballybrown into a 1-2 to no score lead after five minutes.

The tide turned vastly in favour of Kilmallock when he crashed home three goals inside the opening three minutes of the second half – Robbie Hanley accounted for two with one for Paudie O’Brien.

Before they wrapped up an 11-point win there was a second goal for O’Reilly.

*See the weekend print edition of the Limerick Leader for full match reports on all the weekend Limerick SHC and Premier IHC games.

WEEKEND CLUB HURLING RESULTS

Limerick SHC: Doon 1-12, Ahane 0-11; South Liberties 0- 19 Bruff 0-18; Monaleen 0-16 Knockainey 0-16; Na Piarsaigh 2-23 Cappamore 0-12, Patrickswell 0-16 Adare 0-14, Kilmallock 5-18 Ballybrown 1-19.

Limerick Premier IHC: Pallasgreen 0-21 Blackrock 0-21; Feohanagh 1-20 Garryspillane 1-16; Murroe-Boher 0-20 Effin 0-12, Bruree 1-15 Mungret St Pauls 0-14.

Limerick IHC: Dromin-Athlacca 4-21 Dromcollogher-Broadford 2-9; Newcastle West 2-13 St Kierans 2-13; Na Piarsaigh 1-16 Hospital-Herbertstown 3-10; Kildimo-Pallaskenry 1-18 Knockaderry 1-18; Granagh-Ballingarry 2-15 Claughaun-Old Christians 0-10; Glenroe 1-16 Croom 1-9.