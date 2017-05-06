Limerick FC fall to defeat in Sligo

A BELOW par performance from Limerick FC saw them fall to a disappointing 3-0 defeat against relegation battlers Sligo Rovers at the Showgrounds on Saturday evening.

Goals from Raffaele Cretaro, Jonah Ayunga and Kieran Sadlier sealed the Blues' fate as early as the forty-seventh minute of this SSE Airtricity League Premier Division fixture.

The defeat ended Limerick FC’s five-game unbeaten run in the top flight.

Limerick remain in fifth in the Premier Division table, having spurned a great opportunity to capitalise on Dundalk’s recent mishaps, but perhaps more worryingly, the Blues are just five points off old foes Finn Harps in the relegation places.

SLIGO ROVERS: Micheal Schlingermann; Tobi Adebayo-Rowling, Mick Leahy, Kyle Callan-McFadden, Regan Donelon; John Russell, Gary Boylan; Liam Martin, Kieran Sadlier (Mikey Place, 88), Raffaele Cretaro (Craig Roddan, 77) ; Jonah Ayunga (Matthew Stevens, 86).

LIMERICK FC: Brendan Clarke; Shaun Kelly, Tony Whitehead, Robbie Williams, Tommy Robson; Paul O'Conor (Bastien Hery, 63), Shane Duggan; Dean Clarke (John O'Flynn, 46), Lee-J Lynch (Chris Mulhall, 80), Chiedozie Ogbene; Rodrigo Tosi.

REFEREE: Damien McGrath.