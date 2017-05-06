Limerick FC primed for vital Sligo test

LIMERICK FC defender Shaun Kelly is hoping the Blues can build on their improved defensive showing in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division in recent weeks.

Limerick now lie fifth in the top flight table ahead of this Saturday night’s trip to the Showgrounds to face Sligo Rovers (7.45pm) in the wake of Derry City’s 2-0 win over Bohemian on Friday night.

Limerick, under interim manager Willie John Boland, secured a deserved 1-1 draw with Shamrock Rovers in their Premier Division fixture at Tallaght Stadium on Friday night.

The result extended the Shannonsiders unbeaten run to five games. Limerick still boast the second-best defence in the country behind Cork City, while they have also lost the second fewest number of games behind the runaway league leaders.

Twenty eight-year-old right-back Kelly admits the concession of a goal from a corner against Rovers was 'disappointing', but felt there was little they could do about the other two goals conceded during interim manager Willie Boland’s time in charge so far.

And Kelly says their unbeaten run under Boland, which was extended following Rodrigo Tosi’s 90th-minute equaliser in Tallaght, gives a boost to everybody in the camp heading into a tough May schedule.

“No matter how many games you go unbeaten, it’s good for confidence. But the main thing is we still want to go and try to win games.

“It wasn’t three points (v Shamrock Rovers), which is obviously what we wanted. But the timing of the goal, the 90th minute, we’ll take that and go down the road with a point.

“Defensively, we have been doing really well. Not just as a back four and Clarkey (Brendan), I think as a whole unit we’re restricting teams to few chances.

The Galway goal there’s not much you can do, it’s top corner, Barry McNamee’s free-kick for Derry and now it’s a set-piece.”

After Saturday night’s trip to Sligo, Limerick host Derry City at the Markets Field.