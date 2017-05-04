Limerick FC boast fourth highest Premier Division attendances

LIMERICK FC have attracted the fourth highest average attendance at their home SSE Airtricity League Premier Division fixtures this season.

An average of 1,920 fans have passed through the turnstiles at the Markets Field through the opening series of fixtures in the top flight.

Limerick currently sit in fourth place in the Premier Division table.

To date 11,518 spectators have turned out at the Markets Field this season to see the Blues in action.

Unsurprisingly, runaway Premier Division leaders Cork City lead the way with an average home attendance of 4,694 at Turners Cross, while Dundalk are second on 3,265. Shamrock Rovers are third on the list of attendances with 3,014, while Limerick come next with just under 2,000.

The highest attendance at a Premier Division fixture so far this season is 6,746, which was in the Premier Division clash between Cork City and Dundalk on Saturday, March 25 at Turner's Cross.

Top 10 Average Attendances

4,694 - Cork City

3,265 - Dundalk

3,014 - Shamrock Rovers

1,920 - Limerick

1,842 - Bohemians

1,650 - St Patrick's Athletic

1,606 - Sligo Rovers

1,592 - Waterford

1,427 - Derry City

1,354 - Galway United

Top Five Individual Matches

6,746 - Cork City v Dundalk, 25 March, Turner's Cross

5,362 - Cork City v Bray Wanderers, 28 April, Turner's Cross

5,275 - Cork City v Derry City, 7 April, Turner's Cross

5,178 - Shamrock Rovers v Bohemians, 3 March, Tallaght Stadium

4,746 - Dundalk v Shamrock Rovers, 24 February, Oriel Park

Premier Division Total Attendances

11,050 - Bohemians

5,176 - Bray Wanderers

23,468 - Cork City

8,562 - Derry City

4,677 - Drogheda United

19,589 - Dundalk

6,760 - Finn Harps

6,772 - Galway United

11,518 - Limerick

18,083 - Shamrock Rovers

8,030 - Sligo Rovers

8,248 - St Patrick's Athletic

First Division Total Attendances

1,223 - Athlone Town

2,252 - Cabinteely

1,822 - Cobh Ramblers

1,879 - Longford Town

2,645 - Shelbourne

1,182 - UCD

7,958 - Waterford

1,391 - Wexford