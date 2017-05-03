Two Munster players nominated for top rugby award

MUNSTER players Conor Murray and CJ Stander were among four players nominated for the Rugby Players Ireland 2017 Zurich Players' Player of the Year award.

Murray and Stander are joined on the short-list for the prestigious accolade by the Leinster duo of Tadhg Furlong and Robbie Henshaw.

This year's Rugby Players Ireland Awards night will be hosted by former Ireland International Shane Horgan at the Clayton Hotel on Burlington Road on Wednesday, May 10.

Each of the four nominees players shortlisted for the 2017 Zurich Players' Player of the Year award have been named on the British & Irish Lions squad to tour New Zealand this summer.

Munster winger Darren Sweetnam is among the trio of talented young players, including Joey Carbery and Garry Ringrose of Leinster, who will contest the Nevin Spence Young Player of the Year award.