Donncha O'Callaghan is Worcester Warriors Player of the Season

FORMER Munster and Ireland second row Donncha O’Callaghan has scooped two prestigious accolades, including the Worcester Warriors Player of the Season Award.

Thirty eight-year-old O’Callaghan was also named as the Worcester Warriors fans player of the season at the club’s end of season awards last night.

O’Callaghan played 19 times for Aviva Premiership side, the Warriors this season and having being made captain, the former Irish international led Worcester to 17 points in just seven games.

Last week it was announced that O'Callaghan, who made the move to Worcester in September 2015 after 17 seasons with Munster, will continue his playing career with the Warriors next season after an impressive two-year spell with the English side.

O’Callaghan said: "I believe we have the staff and the squad to compete next season, and I am really excited by the challenge."

Warriors director of rugby Gary Gold described O’Callaghan as a ‘phenomenon.’

O'Callaghan won two Heineken Cups and three Celtic Leagues during his time at Munster.

During a glittering international career, O'Callaghan made 94 appearances for Ireland, winning the Six Nations Grand Slam in 2009 while also having played four times for the British & Irish Lions, captaining them in South Africa in 2009.