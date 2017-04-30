Boland pleased with Limerick FC's resolve in unbeaten run

LIMERICK FC interim manager Willie John Boland was pleased with the resolve the players showed in extending their unbeaten run to five games away to Shamrock Rovers.

Limerick remain fourth in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division table on the back of a 1-1 draw in Tallaght.

Brazilian Rodrigo Tosi netted the Blues equaliser in the 89th minute, his sixth Premier Division goal this season.

Afterwards Boland said: "I am happy with the result in the end. I thought the boys were excellent in the second half of the first half and the entire second half. I think they put Rovers under a lot of pressure. I thought we were, by far, the better side.

"We went 1-0 down which we hadn't done in a while and they showed great resilience and great perseverance, bearing in mind that they had a game during the week up in Derry as well, the players showed great fitness levels. I think it was the least we deserved.

"It is encouraging the fact that we went behind and got a result in the end, but also I think the lads were superb.

“In the second half I thought we dominated the game, I thought they kept the ball very well, were patient on occasions, got the ball into the box when we needed to.

"There could have been a bit more quality in the final third on occasions, but we kept going. Our heads didn't drop, we didn't get disappointed and we got our just rewards when Roddy (Rodrigo Tosi) scored.”

Limerick face a trip to The Showgrounds on Saturday night to take on Sligo Rovers, 7.45pm.