ST Kierans got the better of Oola, while Rathkeale and Dromcollogher-Broadford played out a draw in round two of the Limerick SFC this Saturday evening.

St Kierans beat Oola 0-11 to 0-8 in Bruff to get their first win of the campaign.

The west Limerick side were 0-5 to 0-2 ahead at half time with Seamus Mangan and Sean McSweeney on target. Ian Bourke got both Oola two first half points.

St Kierans were to lead from start to finish, with McSweeney scoring 0-3 (1free) and 0-2 each for Mangan and Darragh Treacy. Josh Ryan kicked three second half frees but Oola trailed the whole way through.

Elsewhere, a late Keith Harnett point ensured a draw between Rathkeale and Drom-Broadford, 1-9 to 0-12.

A third minute goal from Seamus Keating had Rathkeale 1-4 to 0-6 ahead at the break. Drom-Broadford had two points from John O’Gorman in that opening 30-minutes.

In the second half, points from Derry McCarthy looked to have won it for Drom-Broadford, until a third of the night for Harnett secured the draw.

*See the print editions of the Limerick Leader for full match reports on all the five weekend Irish Wire Products Limerick SFC games.