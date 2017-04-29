Munster's Ronan O'Mahony: 'Home semi-final in Pro12 would be huge'

MUNSTER’S leading tryscorer this season Ronan O’Mahony is adamant the side will learn from their Champions Cup semi-final defeat to Saracens.

O’Mahony and his team mates are in Italy this weekend for a crucial Guinness Pro12 clash with Treviso at Stadio Monigo in Parma this Saturday, 6.05pm Irish time. (Live on the TG4 player).

Munster need to take two match points from the penultimate round regular season fixture to guarantee a home semi-final in the Pro12.

O’Mahony, who starts the game on the wing said, “We’ll definitely become a better team after the Saracens game.

“We’ll take good learnings and experiences from that game, but as Zeebs (Simon Zebo) said after the match it’s not a full stop, there’s a huge amount to play for this season.

“We’ve put a huge amount of work into this PRO12 and if we go there and get two points and secure that home semi, it would be huge for us.

“It’s a massive competition for us and all we have left really and we’re putting everything into it.”

Limerick man O’Mahony has been in terrific form for Munster this season, scoring nine tries to date.

The winger was pleased to hear Director of Rugby Rassie Erasmus commiting his future to the province.

O’Mahony said: “I think Rassie really appreciates my work-rate on the pitch, that I provide good momentum to the team and obviously getting over for a couple of tries as well helps but yeah it is hugely positive that he is staying.

“Rassie said that he would like to coach the Springboks one day, but I’m not sure when that is but we’re delighted to have his experience and even with his short involvement here we’ve grown so much as a team and no matter what happens it is always going to stand to us as a team.”