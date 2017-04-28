Tosi rescues point for Limerick FC at Shamrock Rovers

LIMERICK FC rescued a fully deserved point against Shamrock Rovers in a 1-1 draw at Tallaght Stadium on Friday night thanks to a 90th minute equaliser from Brazilian striker Rodrigo Tosi.

Winger Chiedozie Ogbene made the opening with a fantastic run down the right, leaving his marker for dead, before crossing low for Tosi to score his sixth Premier Division goal of the season.

Blues striker Tosi looked all set to fire Limerick level four minutes earlier, only to be denied by brilliant last ditch block from Roberto Lopes after a well-placed knock down from John O’Flynn.

Limerick FC were full value for the point earned in their third successive 1-1 draw in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division.

The result, earned before an official attendance of 2,570, saw Limerick, unbeaten under interim manager Willie John Boland, remain in fourth place in the Premier Division table, a point clear of fifth-placed Derry City who have a game in hand.

Limerick FC had fallen behind to an 18th minute goal from Shamrock Rovers after Lopes headed headed home from Graham Burke’s inswinging corner.

Limerick’s new Premier Division fixture is an away date with Sligo Rovers at the Showgrounds on Saturday, May 6, 7.45pm.

SHAMROCK ROVERS: Tomer Chencinski, Luke Byrne, David Webster, Roberto Lopes, Ronan Finn (Capt), Brandon Miele (James Doona 67), Darren Meenan (Sam Bone 59), Gary Shaw, Simon Madden, David McAllister (Paul Corry 73), Graham Burke.

LIMERICK FC: Brendan Clarke, Shaun Kelly, Robbie Williams, Paul O’Conor (Sebastien Hery 28), Lee J Lynch, Shane Duggan (Capt), Rodrigo Tosi (Tom Walsh 90+3), Tony Whitehead, Dean Clarke (John O’Flynn 82), Tommy Robson, Chiedozie Ogbene.

REFEREE : Derek Tomney