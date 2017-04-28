CHAMPIONS Monaleen and 2015 winners Newcastle West both made it back-to-back wins in the Limerick SFC this Friday evening, while there was also a win for St Patricks in the round two action.

Monaleen had a 4-15 to 1-10 win over Fr Caseys in Mick Neville Park.

Muiris Gavin’s side were 1-9 to 1-4 with a fortuitous Daniel Daly goal just before half time keeping Fr Caseys in touch. Monaleen led 1-7 to 0-3 on 21-minutes with Brian Donovan scoring the goal.

In the second half Monaleen added two goals from Ger Collins and one from Luke Kavanagh to seal a 14-point win.

Newcastle West were also big winners – defeating Ballylanders 4-14 to 1-6.

The lead was 1-7 to 1-4 at half time with Ballylanders just keeping in touch with a Danny Frewen goal before the break. Newcastle West led 1-4 to no score after 10-minutes with a goal from Cian Sheehan.

Mike McMahon had the first of three second half goals for Newcastle West to put them 2-8 to 1-5 ahead entering the final quarter.

Goals from Iain Corbett and Stephen Kelly in quick succession wrapped up the win in the final 10-minutes.

In Clarina, St Patricks got their first win – defeated winless Ballysteen 3-10 to 2-7.

Ballysteen led 2-5 to 2-4 at half time. But it was St Patricks that had the better start, an Eoin Hanrahan goal from a penalty had them 1-3 to no score ahead after 10-minutes.

His second goal, again from a penalty had the lead out to 2-3 to 0-1 but almost immediately, John O’Shaughnessy hit back with a Ballysteen goal.

A Darragh Ranahan goal then gave Ballysteen the interval lead.

On the change of ends, a Gearoid Hegarty goal entering the final quarter moved St Patricks 3-7 to 2-6 clear and they ran out six point winners.

The Limerick SFC continues on Saturday evening – Rathkeale v Dromcollogher-Broadford in Newcastle West at 7pm and Oola v St. Kieran’s in Bruff at 7pm.

*See the print editions of the Limerick Leader for full match reports from all Limerick SFC games.