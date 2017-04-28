Former Munster number eight James Coughlan to retire

FORMER Munster number eight James Coughlan, who has been playing with French side Pau since 2014, has announced his retirement from professional rugby.

Thirty six-year-old Coughlan is calling time on a 10-year career which has seen him amass more than 200 appearances for Munster and Section Paloise (Paul).

In a statement issued this Friday, Coughlan said: "After more than 10 years and over 200 matches with Munster Rugby & Section Paloise (Pau) I have decided to retire from professional rugby.

“I would like to thank everyone that has been involved in my career to date from the coaches at school, Dolphin, Munster to everyone at Pau.

“I had a fantastic eight years at Munster and I thank everyone involved with the province – not just the coaches but the backroom staff and everyone involved in the club and of course the fans who still have a special place in my heart.

“I took great pride in winning the Munster Player of the Year in 2011. As I said when I left, to play once would have been an honour, to do it for nearly 10 years was special.

“I also have thoroughly enjoyed my three seasons in Pau, joining them when they were in PROD2, winning promotion in my first season and leaving them as an established Top 14 side fighting for a Top 4 finish this season. Thank you to everyone involved with Section Paloise.

“Simon (Mannix), I would never have stepped outside the box of Munster had you not offered me the opportunity and for that I will be forever grateful.

“To my Mam and Dad I just want to say thanks for always being there for me. Starting from walking me to Old Christians on wet September mornings to Mam trying to learn French so she could chat up French men in Montpellier.

“I couldn't have done it without you. To all my family, brothers, sister, aunt, uncles and not forgetting Nana, thanks for your unwavering support.

“A special mention must go to my wife Katri also who has supported me throughout my career through the good times and the bad times both in Ireland and also in moving our young family over to France three years ago."