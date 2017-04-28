Limerick FC primed for clash with Shamrock Rovers

FOURTH-PLACED Limerick FC will look to make it five games without defeat under interim manager Willie John Boland when the Blues face Shamrock Rovers at Tallaght Stadium this Friday, 8pm.

Back-to-back draws with Galway United and most recently Derry City on Tuesday night has seen the Shannonsiders remain in fourth-place in the Premier Division table, one point clear of Derry.

However, as Limerick are just six points clear of the relegation zone there is no room for complacency.

Shane Duggan's terrific 12th minute strike helped Limerick secure a useful 1-1 draw with the Candystripes at Maginn Park on Tuesday night.

Afterwards Boland said: “Looking at the Derry game we wanted to come up and get a positive result. Before the game in our minds it would have given us a gap and taken up four points away from Derry. To get a result up here is good.

“It keeps us unbeaten for four games in the league, so there is a positive vibe around at the moment and the boys are really putting shifts in and putting some decent performances in.

“It stands us in good stead going into the game with Shamrock Rovers. We are looking forward to that game.

“I think we need to go to Rovers with a positive attitude. It is going to be a tough game, of course. This league, at this moment in time, there is not an awful lot against many of the teams as you can tell by some of the result which we are getting.

“We wil go up there - we know it will be tough - but we are on a decent unbeaten run at the moment. It would be nice to go up there now and take three points.”

Meanwhile, Limerick FC midfielder Paul O'Conor is looking forward to the trip to Tallaght to face Shamrock Rovers on Friday night.

“We have had a mad fixture list over the last week or two. If we take the draw with Galway, a point at Derry and then obviously we have a big fixture with Rovers on Friday which we will be looking to get three points from.

“That is the end of the first series of games and if we take the three points, we will be fourth after the first round. of fixtures. It is a good place to be. We would have taken that position at the beginning of the season. We are in a good enough place.”